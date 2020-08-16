Father-daughter duo save giant turtle caught in fishing net off Portuguese coast

The video, filmed in Portugal, shows a Giant Leatherback Turtle struggling to swim, as the girl and her father try to set it free. (Source: ABC News/Facebook)

A video of a father and a daughter trying to free a giant turtle entangled in a fishing net is being widely shared online, with the pair earning plaudits from all quarters.

The video, which was filmed in Portugal earlier this week, shows a Giant Leatherback Turtle struggling to swim, as the girl and her father try to set it free with a knife. The duo, Luis Lourenco and his daughter, Elisia O’Hagan-Lourenco, who run Alvor Boat Trips, spotted the sea animal in danger off the Algarve coast and quickly plunged into action, cutting the net restricting it.

The video was first shared by Lourenco’s brother-in-law Eoin O’Hagan, who said he was proud of them for saving an animal “in danger of drowning”. As the duo try to release the reptile, it is seen flapping its big flippers hard. “Mother Nature is thankful today,” O’Hagan wrote.

Local media reports said the father-daughter were leading a group of tourists on a dolphin-watching trip when they suddenly noticed the turtle floating on the surface but not moving. On closer inspection, they realised it was completely surrounded by a strong nylon fishing net.

“We are determined to look after the sea creatures we see on our trips. This is why we wanted to help this turtle and free it from these man-made obstructions,” the daughter told Storyful, sharing how they always feel responsible towards wild animals.

Leatherbacks, which are the largest turtles on Earth, can grow up to seven feet in length and can weigh over 2,000 pounds, according to National Geographic. As the species doesn’t have hard, bony shells like other turtles, its rubbery shell is often harmed by boats and gets caught in sharp baits.

