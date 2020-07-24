From south China to Tibet, man cycles 2,500 miles in 71 days with four-year-old daughter

The video shows Tou Haobei riding the bicycle while the toddler sits in a carrier. (Picture credit: Twitter/ South China Morning Post) The video shows Tou Haobei riding the bicycle while the toddler sits in a carrier. (Picture credit: Twitter/ South China Morning Post)

A single father from China took his four-year-old daughter on a 71-day bicycle road trip and the video of their journey is being widely shared on social media.

From south China to Tibet, Tou Haobei and his daughter Doudou rode 2,500 miles riding past forest, lakes and mountains. The video shows Haobei riding the bicycle with the toddler sitting in a carrier.

Watch the video here:

Father of the Year contender: This single dad took his daughter on his bicycle, riding across China to celebrate her birthday. pic.twitter.com/AuhMCTaPKJ — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) July 23, 2020

The video which was shared on TikTok and Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, soon made it to Twitter. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Good dad — Thompson for President 2020 (@ktinfl) July 23, 2020

Beautiful — 截拳道 – 帥帥漁 (@EHJKD2018) July 23, 2020

That’s beautiful and so inspiring 💕 — Hong Kong 1984 #FollowBackHongKong 🌈 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇭🇰 (@DavidBu31620746) July 23, 2020

i hope i can do the same too! — James Antonio (@JamesAntonio19) July 24, 2020

A lucky child, great father.

So humbling to watch. — Daisy Kirsch (@DaisyKirsch) July 23, 2020

According to South China Morning Post, the duo started the trip from Guangdong province to celebrate the girl’s birthday, and to show her the world that exists outside of just books. The road trip ended in Tibet’s Lhasa.

