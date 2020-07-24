scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 24, 2020
COVID19

From south China to Tibet, man cycles 2,500 miles in 71 days with four-year-old daughter

From south China to Tibet, Tou Haobei and his four-year-old daughter Doudou rode 2,500 miles riding past forest, lakes and mountains.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 24, 2020 9:43:22 pm
Father-daughter duo, Father and daughter road trip, Father and daughter travel, Bicycle road trip, road trip, China, Tibet, Trending news, Indian Express news. The video shows Tou Haobei riding the bicycle while the toddler sits in a carrier. (Picture credit: Twitter/ South China Morning Post)

A single father from China took his four-year-old daughter on a 71-day bicycle road trip and the video of their journey is being widely shared on social media.

From south China to Tibet, Tou Haobei and his daughter Doudou rode 2,500 miles riding past forest, lakes and mountains. The video shows Haobei riding the bicycle with the toddler sitting in a carrier.

Watch the video here:

The video which was shared on TikTok and Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, soon made it to Twitter. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

According to South China Morning Post, the duo started the trip from Guangdong province to celebrate the girl’s birthday, and to show her the world that exists outside of just books. The road trip ended in Tibet’s Lhasa.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 24: Latest News

Advertisement