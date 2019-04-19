‘The search is over!’: Father-child duo clicked at Notre Dame just before fire found

After the devastating fire at the 850-year-old Notre Dame cathedral, people on the internet went all out to try and find a father-daughter duo enjoying themselves in front of the monument an hour before the fire broke out. And on Thursday, the quest ended with the father and child being identified.

The woman, Brooke Windsor, who appealed to people on the micro-blogging site to help her find them, updated her followers on Thursday and wrote, “The search is over!”

“The photo has reached the dad & family,” the 22-year-old woman wrote online. However, the man in the photograph chose not to disclose their identity.

“He has chosen to remain anonymous in the wake of tragedy, and writes: “Thanks again for that beautiful photo, we will find a special place for it’,” she added.

Thanking everyone for their love and support to help find them, Windsor expressed her gratitude to all those who shared it online.

In around 24 hours, her original tweet went viral, garnering more than 4.2 lakh likes and over 2 lakh retweets. The tweet also led to many sharing happy memories they had experienced at the monument in the heart of Paris.

The deadly fire engulfed the centuries-old cathedral completely damaging its roof and resulting in the collapse of its iconic spire.