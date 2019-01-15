Father builds wheelchair accessible snow fort for daughter and netizens are loving it!

A father from Ohio, US, is winning hearts on social media after pictures of the wheelchair accessible snow fort he built for his daughter went viral. Gregg Eichhorn’s daughter Zahara, who uses a wheelchair, was able to have fun with her parents after her dad enhanced the design of the snow fort to suit her needs

According to The Independent, Gregg decided to build the snow fort for his 19-year-old daughter to accommodate her wheelchair. The photo of it was shared by a friend of Gregg on Reddit. read, “My buddy Gregg built this handicap accessible snow fort for his daughter,” reads the caption.

As per the news website, the couple, Gregg and Katie have eight adopted children. Two out of the eight children use wheelchairs. “This was the first snow fort she has ever been able to get in. When we started to build it, me and the other kids decided that it would be a good idea to make it handicapped-accessible so that my oldest son and she could roll in in their wheelchairs,” he told the news company.

The post, which went viral on social media, received many heartwarming comments. However, Gregg does not consider himself a hero. “I’m not that special. I just thought it was cool,” he told BBC. Moreover, he did not expect the post to get so much attention.