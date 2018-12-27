Man makes multiple flight reservations to spend Christmas Day with flight attendant daughter

Though Christmas marks the start of the holiday season for many, it is also one of the busiest time for many industries. However, a loving father found an interesting way to spend time with his flight attendant daughter when he found out that she was working on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Hal Vaughn booked a seat in all the flights his daughter was travelling in on both days. The heartwarming story, that went viral on social media, was shared by sales professional Mile Levy, who sat next to Hal during his flight back home.

“I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home. His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas ☹️. Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas. 😊. What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!” wrote Levy while sharing a picture with Hal.

The post, which recieved over one lakh likes, was later shared by Hal’s daughter Pierce T. Vaughan. “Look ma we made it. Dad’s first trip using his benefits was a success! A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew. He made it on every flight and even got first class RSW-DTW (Christmas miracle).” She also thanked Levy for helping her realise how “cool” the whole thing was.

The father’s sweet gesture towards his daughter moved many, with some calling the episode “a wonderful Christmas gift”.