Watch: Father, son tear up in emotional reunion after 11 years

What could be more beautiful than reuniting with your loved ones? It becomes even more special when it happens after many moons. In an emotional video, a man and his son got together after 11 long years during which the former had been serving a sentence in Florida jail, as reported by NBC.

The video of the meet-up, shared by Good News Correspondent on their Twitter handle, shows Johnny Jasmin turning up at a restaurant to surprise his son Jahvon who is, understandably, taken aback by the moment and struggles to contain his emotions.

Father & son share beautiful reunion. This boy is surprised by his father after dad finishes serving his 11-year sentence.

As reported by NBC, Jahvon was at the restaurant with his family and had no clue as to what was in store for him. While he was engrossed with the others, his father Johnny quietly walks in from behind and sits in a chair next to him. The man silently picks up the menu card and pretends to read it when Jahvon turns around and pauses in recognition.

As the rest of the family looks on, the boy appears to be in shock even as the father continues to smile calmly before both of them tear up and embrace each other, as if making up for lost time.

Even netizens who watched the reunion found it hard to rein in their tears. Many wished them happiness and said that love always wins in the end.

