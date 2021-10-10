scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 10, 2021
MUST READ

Watch: Father, son tear up in emotional reunion after 11 years

The video shows Johnny Jasmin turning up at a restaurant after 11 years in prison to surprise his son who is taken aback and struggles to contain his emotions

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 10, 2021 4:09:19 pm
father son reunited, father son reunited after 11 years, father serving 11 years prison reunited with son, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending newsIn an emotional video a father reunited with his son after finally getting out of 11 years sentence in prison.

What could be more beautiful than reuniting with your loved ones? It becomes even more special when it happens after many moons. In an emotional video, a man and his son got together after 11 long years during which the former had been serving a sentence in Florida jail, as reported by NBC.

The video of the meet-up, shared by Good News Correspondent on their Twitter handle, shows Johnny Jasmin turning up at a restaurant to surprise his son Jahvon who is, understandably, taken aback by the moment and struggles to contain his emotions.

Watch the video here.

As reported by NBC, Jahvon was at the restaurant with his family and had no clue as to what was in store for him. While he was engrossed with the others, his father Johnny quietly walks in from behind and sits in a chair next to him. The man silently picks up the menu card and pretends to read it when Jahvon turns around and pauses in recognition.

As the rest of the family looks on, the boy appears to be in shock even as the father continues to smile calmly before both of them tear up and embrace each other, as if making up for lost time.

Even netizens who watched the reunion found it hard to rein in their tears.  Many wished them happiness and said that love always wins in the end.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 10: Latest News

Advertisement