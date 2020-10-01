UK man sets Guinness World Record for riding fastest motorised garbage bin

Using a standard garbage bin, bike engine, seat and handler from child’s scooter, Jennings came up with the motorised bin in three months.

A 28-year-old engineer from the UK has set a new Guinness World Record after touching speeds of over 40 mph in a motorised garbage bin.

According to Guinness World Record officials, design engineer Andy Jennings had to touch a top speed of over 30mph to beat the current record. He managed to hit 43 mph.

Fitted with a bike engine, seat and handle from a child’s scooter, the motorised garbage bin was designed in three months, said a Daily Mail report.

Watch the video here:

The record breaking event was held at the Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire at which other speedy machines also shattered records, reported Metro.

Jason Liversidge broke the record for the fastest motorised wheelchair, hitting a speed of 65mph, despite being 95 per cent paralysed.

“For them to have a certificate of my achievement to leave behind”

Jason, who has motor neurone disease, has set a world speed record in a wheelchair. He tells #BBCBreakfast wants to create memories with his daughters.https://t.co/MFxr34ieaM pic.twitter.com/W06JST6aXV — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 28, 2020

There was also the fastest motorised toilet touched nearly 45mph, and the world’s fastest garden shed that hit a top speed of 106.1 mph.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd