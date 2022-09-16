scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

‘Old-fashioned bravery’: Fast-food restaurant’s employee helps woman and her baby during carjacking attempt

The Chick-fil-A employee identified as Mykel Gordon helped a woman and her baby from being carjacked in the restaurant’s parking lot on September 14.

Not all heroes wear capes is a popular phrase used by netizens. However, some people do prove with their heroic actions that they are no less than comic book superheroes. A case in point is this fast-food restaurant worker who helped a woman and her baby during a carjacking attempt in Fort Walton Beach city in Florida.

The Chick-fil-A employee identified as Mykel Gordon sprang into action to save a woman and her baby from being carjacked in the restaurant’s parking lot on September 14. Video footage of the incident shows the employee wrestling a man to the ground as a woman is heard wailing and calling out for help. More people then intervened and subdued the attacker. The video seems to have been recorded by someone in a car.

“According to local police, the 43-year-old suspect approached the mother with a stick and wrestled her keys off her person. That’s when the fast food employee, identified as Mykel Gordon, intervened. The would-be thief was charged with battery and carjacking with a weapon, per police,” according to the Instagram page, nowthisnews. The Chick-fil-A location’s operator was quoted as saying, “‘I couldn’t be prouder of his incredible act of care.”

Watch the video below:

 

Netizens appreciated the bravery shown by the employee and demanded a promotion for him as soon as possible.

“It was his pleasure, probably. Glad he saved them,” commented an Instagram user. “That man needs a promotion asap,” said another. “Now that’s going above and beyond!! Those other fast food joints would never!!” wrote a third. “Old fashioned bravery,” posted yet another netizen along with clapping hands emoticons.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 11:13:19 am
