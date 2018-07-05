Follow Us:
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Fashion brand designs wheelchair friendly jumpsuit; Twitterati laud the move

The idea of a jumpsuit came to Hopkins after she got soaked at the Splendour Festival last year left her looking in her words a "like you've taken your gran out of the care home for a day".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 5, 2018 9:24:47 pm
asos, asos wheelchair friendly fashion, disability friendly clothes, easy to wear clothes (Source: Chloe Ball-Hopkins/Twitter)
Fashion company ASOS was lauded by many after it launched a new set of clothes particularly designed for people who have disabilities. The online retailer released a waterproof tie-dye jumpsuit for the festival season, that has been modified to be wheelchair friendly. The company collaborated with Paralympic Chloe Ball-Hopkins, who also modeled the outfit for the website.

Taking to Twitter, Hopkins wrote, “So over the last several months I have been working with @ASOS to create a fashionable, yet practical waterproof all in one! Not just for people like me in a chair but for anyone. It’s about making fashion accessible! So what should be next?” According to a BBC report, the idea of a jumpsuit came to Hopkins after she got soaked at the Splendour Festival last year left her looking in her words a “like you’ve taken your gran out of the care home for a day”.

Chloe says she wants to make “fashion that is accessible to everybody”.

It did not take long for people to receive the happy news and many took to Twitter to share their excitement. While some lauded the company’s move to challenge the stigma around disability, others expressed that this move of being more inclusive made them emotional. Here are some of the other reactions that the tweet garnered:

What do you have to say about this special category? Tell us in the comments section below.

