Fashion brand designs wheelchair friendly jumpsuit; Twitterati laud the move

Fashion company ASOS was lauded by many after it launched a new set of clothes particularly designed for people who have disabilities. The online retailer released a waterproof tie-dye jumpsuit for the festival season, that has been modified to be wheelchair friendly. The company collaborated with Paralympic Chloe Ball-Hopkins, who also modeled the outfit for the website.

Taking to Twitter, Hopkins wrote, “So over the last several months I have been working with @ASOS to create a fashionable, yet practical waterproof all in one! Not just for people like me in a chair but for anyone. It’s about making fashion accessible! So what should be next?” According to a BBC report, the idea of a jumpsuit came to Hopkins after she got soaked at the Splendour Festival last year left her looking in her words a “like you’ve taken your gran out of the care home for a day”.

Chloe says she wants to make “fashion that is accessible to everybody”.

So over the last several months I have been working with @ASOS to create a fashionable, yet practical waterproof all in one! Not just for people like me in a chair but for anyone. It’s about making fashion accessible! So what should be next?! https://t.co/1gzzkRlED9 pic.twitter.com/7yS57QEmpD — Chloe Ball-Hopkins (@chloe_ballhopzy) July 4, 2018

It did not take long for people to receive the happy news and many took to Twitter to share their excitement. While some lauded the company’s move to challenge the stigma around disability, others expressed that this move of being more inclusive made them emotional. Here are some of the other reactions that the tweet garnered:

Brilliant! This is the most positive tweet to have appeared in my feed all week. We need more fashion companies to embrace accessibility (in its widest sense) to meet the needs of all their customers — Helen Eccles (@HelenEccles1) July 4, 2018

I am getting emotional reading this.Cause I use to work in healthcare and I know how difficult it was for patients who wore clothes that weren’t designed for their disability. — Natasha Flavia Betts (@Natashathewritr) July 4, 2018

This is awesome! My husband is in a wheelchair and he could use some waterproof clothing but I love it too! — defairmans #SaveTimeless 🚀 (@defairmans) July 4, 2018

This is amazing! My niece was born with Trisomy21 she was unable to use her muscles ultimately passing away from aspiration. This is awesome it was hard to find clothes for her, also for her feeding tube all her clothes would have to come off to eat. Thank you for doing this. — Anita (@anittaloveslife) July 4, 2018

Beautiful!! And so grateful for this much-needed attire!! — Bridget’s Storm 💨🌪🌬💨 (@BridgetKF30) July 5, 2018

Beautiful, practical, great design & great price. Well done. Excellent question – I@ sure you’ll get a lot of ideas coming your way! — Caroline Jones Carrick (@JonesCarrick) July 4, 2018

