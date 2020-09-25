scorecardresearch
Friday, September 25, 2020
FinCEN Files

A unique ‘wedding invitation’ sparks hilarious conversations online

The spoof invite comes at a time there have been plenty of weddings that are deemed to have caused the virus to spread further.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 25, 2020 3:34:08 pm
fartlander ween wedding, funny wedding invite, covid 19 wedding invitation, covid 19 parody wedding invite, viral news, indian expressThe invite stated that there will be a “designated cough room” at the venue.

A parody wedding card that has been created with the Covid-19 pandemic in mind sparked a lot of discussions online.

Twitter user Dan White (@atdanwhite) poked fun at weddings being held during the coronavirus pandemic by sharing an invitation from a couple named Erica Freedlander and Dustin Ween, who have insisted on “keeping our date.”

Though it’s pretty over the top there were plenty of people who fell for the card which says that masks were not allowed at the ceremony because the couple wants “to see everyone’s beautiful mouths.”

The invite added that there will be a “designated cough room” at the venue and said a lot of photos of grаndpаrents would be taken “in cаse аnything hаppens.”

Check the viral invitation here:

While some pointed out the invitation was fake and got a laugh out of it, others criticised it for being insensitive.

“Fartlander” was one of the dominant trends in the United States on Twitter thanks to this card. It was later found that the ‘couple’ on the card was from a stock image. The card design was traced back to Mixbook, а design compаny.

The spoof invite comes at a time there have been plenty of weddings that are deemed to have caused the virus to spread further.

