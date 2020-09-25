The invite stated that there will be a “designated cough room” at the venue.

A parody wedding card that has been created with the Covid-19 pandemic in mind sparked a lot of discussions online.

Twitter user Dan White (@atdanwhite) poked fun at weddings being held during the coronavirus pandemic by sharing an invitation from a couple named Erica Freedlander and Dustin Ween, who have insisted on “keeping our date.”

Though it’s pretty over the top there were plenty of people who fell for the card which says that masks were not allowed at the ceremony because the couple wants “to see everyone’s beautiful mouths.”

The invite added that there will be a “designated cough room” at the venue and said a lot of photos of grаndpаrents would be taken “in cаse аnything hаppens.”

Check the viral invitation here:

While some pointed out the invitation was fake and got a laugh out of it, others criticised it for being insensitive.

there is a fake wedding announcement going around on here for the Fartlander-Ween wedding and i have been laughing for 20 minutes thank you i needed that yes im 12 yo im crying — Lesli Margherita (@QueenLesli) September 22, 2020

I can’t tell and it’s making me crazy! — Michelle Berman (@michellelberman) September 21, 2020

The Fartlander-Ween wedding probably isn’t real, but satire is broken, and we live in a world where Gender Reveal Parties are responsible for vastly more property damage than Anarchists. — PossibleCabbage (@PossibleCabbage) September 21, 2020

This is the most selfish announcement I’ve seen all day. Her last name is embarassing for sure. In the end they will be having mass funeral after that infested wedding. It can & should wait. #covidwedding #Fartlander — CAM (@cam8076) September 21, 2020

a dedicated “cough room” really seals this as a mass murder attempt — Victor Von Doomscroller ❤️Sid🐱אלי דוד (@EDsin954) September 21, 2020

“Take lots of pictures of grandparents in case anything happens” I’m sure older folks really got a kick out of that joke. — J. Dice 🎲 (@jdice03) September 21, 2020

Beyond disgusting. Anyone that would attend that deserves exactly what they get.

To bad they will leave there and spread it far and wide. — Sharon St Pierre 😷🌊 (@SharonStPierr11) September 21, 2020

This is all terrible but I’m particularly horrified by the phrase “we want to see everyone’s beautiful mouths” — Ross is trans™ (@queer_hellenic) September 21, 2020

You can totally tell the names have been photoshopped on there. Based on the color and lighting comparisons of the fonts on the paper — Carmen Valentina (@ClubCarmenXXX) September 21, 2020

DESIGNATED COUGH ROOM?!?!?? 😂 Like imagine you feel a cough coming on and you have to get up and run across the venue to get to the cough room, which is filled with other people who are also coughing. — Supernova Girl ✨ (@xstar_girl) September 21, 2020

I’m taking the virus very seriously but I can also understand her desire to get married as soon as possible, especially given the pandemic. No one wants “Fartlander” on their tombstone. — Kenny Ray (@cards_fan_66) September 21, 2020

Covid: has accepted your email wedding invitation — Té O’Sean (@hopeno1seesthis) September 22, 2020

If this COVID-19 wedding invitation came to me from Ohio…I would believe it with my whole heart. — Definitely: Dr. Mel (@MelSherman) September 22, 2020

#Fartlander Quick peek at the Fartlander Ween “cough room” protocol pic.twitter.com/oQwKpvT3jG — Kevin Hawn (@KevVekKevVek) September 22, 2020

People laughing about Fartlander but not “Dust In Ween”? pic.twitter.com/3IKxSD5UNA — Alex Florez (@KamiSawZe) September 21, 2020

See you at the wedding, brother! We’re driving — retrofitted our CR-V with a detachable coffin in the third row so we can bring grandma home afterwards — ben “limited breadsticks” flores (@limitlessjest) September 21, 2020

I’d send a gift: masks! 😆 Yes I know it’s a joke though have no doubt some couples are doing stuff like this with less self-awareness. — 🦷 A republic if you can keep it (@thesweetoothlrh) September 22, 2020

brb, ordering a guest outfit pic.twitter.com/Q4ypAzS45U — 🇪🇺 hello, good evening and patter indoors 🇪🇺 (@patterfloof) September 22, 2020

Gotta love the acknowledgement that we’ll probably kill Gram Gram and Pop Pop, but it’s fine since we’re gonna take a lot of pictures — Justice for #BreonnaTaylor (@Hunh2x44) September 22, 2020

“Fartlander” was one of the dominant trends in the United States on Twitter thanks to this card. It was later found that the ‘couple’ on the card was from a stock image. The card design was traced back to Mixbook, а design compаny.

The spoof invite comes at a time there have been plenty of weddings that are deemed to have caused the virus to spread further.

