Watch: Farmer bids adieu to aunt with sheep art tribute as he couldn’t attend funeral

The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown forced people to stay away from their loved ones and in some cases, did not even allow people to say a final goodbye.

Unable to attend a funeral, an Australian farmer came with a poignant tribute — a large heart sign made of cattle. The touching video has gone viral.

Ben Jackson, a farmer from NSW’s Guyra, couldn’t travel to Brisbane in Queensland due to border closures after his aunt passed away. However, he got creative and made a special tribute in her memory by drawing a big heart on a vast pasture using the wooly animals.

Using a drone, he captured the formation on the ground. The moving video was shared on Twitter, Instagram and soon spread on other platforms too.

For those wondering how the herd made the perfect formation, the farmer told The Sydney Morning Herald that he had scattered grains in the shape of a heart and then released the flock, capturing the moment on a camera when they ran to nibble on it.

Admitting that he was feeling “hopeless and helpless”, not knowing what to do, the idea just came to him quite suddenly while tending to the sheep. “I thought, I’ll do a bit of sheep art for my aunty Deb,” he was quoted.

As the clip struck a chord with many online, he hoped that the tribute also reaches his aunt. “I just hope when I did it she poked her head through the clouds and had a bit of a peep,” Jackson told 9News.

Although the finished results captured in the video looked quite effortless, he admitted there were some trails involved, according to The Guardian.

Jackson told the news outlet, it took three to four attempts to master the beautiful tribute for his aunt, who died after a two-year fight with cancer.

He also informed that the drone video was sent to his family, so, it could be overlaid to Simon and Garfunkel’s Bridge over Troubled Water and played at his aunt’s funeral.

“It was one of her all-time favourite songs and… when I saw it like that, I’ll be the first to admit that it was like I had chopped a tonne of onions. It was pretty emotional,” he told BBC.

The video not only went viral in Australia but also left many teary-eyed around the world.

