Thursday, August 26, 2021
‘Kindness matters’: Fan surprises John Cena for ‘never give up’ message and wristband, video leaves netizens emotional

In a moving video, a fan surprised John Cena after talking how kindness shown by the WWE superstar had helped him during a tough time his mother was battling cancer.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 26, 2021 4:28:46 pm
john cena, john cena fan surprise him, john cena fans thank you message, john cena gives boy wristband, good news, viral videos, indian expressThe tear-jerking video resurfaced when a Twitter user Project Dits posted it.

While celebrities surprising their fans is well heard of, the opposite happened for actor and WWE superstar John Cena. An emotional video of a fan sharing how his kindness helped him go through a tough time has left people online in tears.

In a clip, Cena was seen reacting to thank you notes from one of his fans, who was inspired by his passion and by his famous message to “never give up”. A young boy named Tyler Scheer in the video message talked about how Cena’s positivity helped his family cope while his mother was battling cancer.

Recalling that Cena had given one of his wristbands to him at a WWE match, he went on to add that he had given it to his mother when she underwent a surgery for breast cancer. “She’s now cancer free,” the boy is heard saying and Cena is seen wiping his tears.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Moments later, while a moved Cena tried to compose himself, the young fan was seen surprising him by bursting out of the backdrop. Ultimately resulting in an emotional exchange and a warm hug.

The video is actually from 2017, where Cricket Wireless collaborated with many of Cena’s fans who thank him for changing their lives, and wrote heartfelt letters and shared video messages.

The tear-jerking video resurfaced when a Twitter user Project Dits (@ProjectDITS) posted it on the microblogging site, getting over 1 million views.

The video caught the attention of former basketball player Rex Chapman and got wider attention, starting a conversation about how a little act of kindness can have a great impact on people’s lives.

Not just Chapman, the video left others emotional too online, who praised him for his kindness.

