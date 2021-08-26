‘Kindness matters’: Fan surprises John Cena for ‘never give up’ message and wristband, video leaves netizens emotional

While celebrities surprising their fans is well heard of, the opposite happened for actor and WWE superstar John Cena. An emotional video of a fan sharing how his kindness helped him go through a tough time has left people online in tears.

In a clip, Cena was seen reacting to thank you notes from one of his fans, who was inspired by his passion and by his famous message to “never give up”. A young boy named Tyler Scheer in the video message talked about how Cena’s positivity helped his family cope while his mother was battling cancer.

Recalling that Cena had given one of his wristbands to him at a WWE match, he went on to add that he had given it to his mother when she underwent a surgery for breast cancer. “She’s now cancer free,” the boy is heard saying and Cena is seen wiping his tears.

Moments later, while a moved Cena tried to compose himself, the young fan was seen surprising him by bursting out of the backdrop. Ultimately resulting in an emotional exchange and a warm hug.

Ignore the BS on this app. Here is some wholesome content to boost your day. Let’s go Cena. pic.twitter.com/k843e23aFG — Project Dits (@ProjectDITS) August 25, 2021

The video is actually from 2017, where Cricket Wireless collaborated with many of Cena’s fans who thank him for changing their lives, and wrote heartfelt letters and shared video messages.

The tear-jerking video resurfaced when a Twitter user Project Dits (@ProjectDITS) posted it on the microblogging site, getting over 1 million views.

The video caught the attention of former basketball player Rex Chapman and got wider attention, starting a conversation about how a little act of kindness can have a great impact on people’s lives.

It costs you nothing to be kind. You might just make someone’s day — and maybe their life. Good on you, John Cena. Needed this today. Break out the tissues… pic.twitter.com/YzX2vTUS7M — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 25, 2021

Not just Chapman, the video left others emotional too online, who praised him for his kindness.

Need more of this every day rather than continual negativity on here! Thank you for sharing ❤️ https://t.co/7kae0NR6zo — Christie Pearce Rampone (@christierampone) August 25, 2021

I’m fine. I just got something in my eye. https://t.co/8IkTnIYg3f — George Hahn (@georgehahn) August 25, 2021

I’m bawling. Thank you for sharing this — Rosiland Jordan (@RosJordanAJE) August 25, 2021

Some talk the talk, but Cena walks the walk. 👏 “That number—650 wishes granted—is extraordinary and should be celebrated.”https://t.co/AOMDyGnlkQ — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 25, 2021

I don’t understand, he just makes me so emotional everytime I see him cuz I know he’s going to say or do something wise and sensitive. — Pep says: stream HERE FOR IT NOW! (@Peppermint247) August 25, 2021

For a man that has surprised a record number of Make-A-Wish children, it was so heartwarming to see him get surprised in turn. This was such a genuine and sweet thing to see. John Cena cares so much for kids and families, this is so incredibly wholesome. — 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@AmyNemmity) August 25, 2021

The big hug John gives the boy is just perfect. He holds him tight and doesn’t let go quickly. Imagine being hugged like that everyday by someone you love and/or look up to. — Jeannie Beanie (@GingerJeannieC) August 25, 2021

Good deeds will be remembered for life! Thanks to John cena for creating that positive trend among communities 👏🏾 — Sally Pelly (@sally45510) August 25, 2021

When you’re a kid you literally dream about becoming someone like him. A celebrity that’s built like a super hero and helps people. He’s a kid that grew up and somehow achieved that — 12 34 (@udont_no) August 25, 2021

Do a good thing. Maybe it means nothing. Maybe it means everything. Only one way to know for sure. Just do it. https://t.co/u3e8c55gPN — Uncle Hump (@Uncle_Hump) August 26, 2021

Kindness—especially in times like these, really means everything. As a breast cancer survivor, this means even more. The timeline cleanse you need today… 💓👇🏻💞👇🏻💓👇🏻💞👇🏻💓👇🏻💞 https://t.co/m8LjYtcb7D — 🧁💞Adina Conn 🧁💓 (@CupcakesForYou7) August 25, 2021

I lost my father to cancer when I was already a grown man… but you never forget the instant that you hear the diagnosis. It reduces you to a helpless child again in that moment, as you try and process what’s just been said. Good job for helping this family through John Cena. https://t.co/zT9Hswcbdv — C.Gary didn’t fumble (@Cane303) August 25, 2021

Dammit, Rex…. You did it again. 😭 Lost my mom to cancer when I was 13… This resonates in such a, beautiful way. 💜 https://t.co/hjokJugs6Q — JOHN 🐺🤙🏼 (@DwgpndSurf) August 25, 2021