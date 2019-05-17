Fans get emotional as American sitcom Big Bang Theory comes to an end

Toggle Menu
Though the fans of the sitcom series left fans emotional, the finale did not disappoint them. "2 hours. 12 years. I grew up with this show in my life. It inspires me to enjoy friendship, science and love. I'm definitely crying and so are you," read one of the tweets on the show's conclusion. 

The Big Bang Theory, a popular American sitcom, finally concluded the 12 season series leaving fans emotional. Aired on CBS, the final episode was packed with some major surprises, including a two-month time leap, which many did not foresee.

“It was really hard to pick the right pic for this post, so here is a shot of us in a hug after we filmed the last group scene we would ever film for the series…” wrote Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper in the series, while sharing a picture of the cast — Johnny Galecki as Leonard Hofstadter, Kaley Cuoco as Penny, Simon Helberg as Howard Wolowitz, Kunal Nayyar as Rajesh Koothrappali, Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler and Melissa Rauch as Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz.

