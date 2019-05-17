Fans get emotional as American sitcom Big Bang Theory comes to an end

The Big Bang Theory, a popular American sitcom, finally concluded the 12 season series leaving fans emotional. Aired on CBS, the final episode was packed with some major surprises, including a two-month time leap, which many did not foresee.

“It was really hard to pick the right pic for this post, so here is a shot of us in a hug after we filmed the last group scene we would ever film for the series…” wrote Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper in the series, while sharing a picture of the cast — Johnny Galecki as Leonard Hofstadter, Kaley Cuoco as Penny, Simon Helberg as Howard Wolowitz, Kunal Nayyar as Rajesh Koothrappali, Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler and Melissa Rauch as Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz.

Though the fans of the sitcom series left fans emotional, the finale did not disappoint them. “2 hours. 12 years. I grew up with this show in my life. It inspires me to enjoy friendship, science and love. I’m definitely crying and so are you,” read one of the tweets on the show’s conclusion.

Aww. Bawling here. Thank you #BigBangTheory for the sweetest, best series finale. An absolutely perfect ending. If you need me, I’ll be in the corner singing soft kitty. #BigBangTheoryFinale pic.twitter.com/qNg2NaahEp — JennyofOldstones (@MeetingPlanner5) May 17, 2019

One of the best series finales ever! #BigBangTheoryFinale pic.twitter.com/cdEVi8zzby — Jordan Meals (@jordanmeyers09) May 17, 2019

One of the moments everyone has been waiting for… The darn elevator lol #BigBangTheoryFinale pic.twitter.com/UesbwVOuyE — larissa | IRL (@Larissah1991) May 17, 2019

2 hours. 12 years. I grew up with this show in my life. It inspires me to enjoy friendship, science and love. Im definitely crying and so are you. #BigBangTheory #sheldoncooper #BigBangTheoryFinale @bigbangtheory pic.twitter.com/8IMnIQIhKZ — Kelly LoGiudice (@KellyLoGiudice1) May 17, 2019

I predicted the elevator getting fixed, and one might foresee Penny getting pregnant, but I never expected to see Halley and Michael. 😂☺#BigBangTheory #BigBangTheoryFinale — Jesse Austin Wright (@jessewrights87) May 17, 2019

Amy is wearing the tiara to the ceremony. Nothing has made me happier. 👸🏻 #BigBangTheory #BigBangTheoryFinale — Christy (@LifeWithChristy) May 17, 2019

I never had such strong feelings about an elevator before #BigBangTheoryFinale — Sarah Boyko (@sarahewells16) May 17, 2019