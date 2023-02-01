‘Not only in India’: Fans dance to ‘Jhoome jo Pathaan’ at cinema hall in Paris

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film ‘Pathaan’, after a four-year hiatus, has taken the box office by storm. The Siddharth Anand directorial has already earned Rs 330 crore domestically and Rs 634 worldwide in only seven days. The film has received a huge response with videos of people dancing in theatres all over India going viral.

While you must have seen many videos of people breaking into a dance while the songs ‘Besharam Rang’ and ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ play on screen, it seems the trend is fast catching up with the international audience as well. A clip purportedly from a cinema hall in Paris shows the audience dancing and cheering loudly as Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone dance to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’. The level of enthusiasm amongst the crowd is palpable.

“Fans dance, whistle and scream…. Difference is that these scenes are not in India but in a cinema hall in Paris,” says the caption of the video that was posted by a Twitter user named Faridoon Shahryar.

Fans dance, whistle and scream…. Difference is that these scenes are not in India but in a cinema hall in Paris #JhoomeJoPathaan Video courtesy @SRKUniverse pic.twitter.com/y77BsgufyO — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) February 1, 2023

Earlier, a video of a specially-abled fan of Shah Rukh travelling all the way from Bihar to West Bengal to watch the film had gone viral. The man reportedly reached Samsi Pawan Talkies cinema hall in West Bengal’s Malda with his friend from Bhagalpur in Bihar to watch the movie.

Tanzanian social media sensations Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul also posted a video of themselves singing the song ‘Besharam Rang’ and their video has gone viral. Posted one day ago, the clip has amassed more than 1.6 million views so far.

The spy thriller also features John Abraham as the antagonist and Salman Khan in a cameo.