scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

‘Not only in India’: Fans dance to ‘Jhoome jo Pathaan’ at cinema hall in Paris

The Siddharth Anand directorial has already earned Rs 330 crore domestically and Rs 634 worldwide in only seven days.

Fans dance to ‘Jhoome jo Pathaan’ at cinema hall in ParisFans at a cinema hall in Paris dance to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’.
Listen to this article
‘Not only in India’: Fans dance to ‘Jhoome jo Pathaan’ at cinema hall in Paris
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film ‘Pathaan’, after a four-year hiatus, has taken the box office by storm. The Siddharth Anand directorial has already earned Rs 330 crore domestically and Rs 634 worldwide in only seven days. The film has received a huge response with videos of people dancing in theatres all over India going viral.

While you must have seen many videos of people breaking into a dance while the songs ‘Besharam Rang’ and ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ play on screen, it seems the trend is fast catching up with the international audience as well. A clip purportedly from a cinema hall in Paris shows the audience dancing and cheering loudly as Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone dance to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’. The level of enthusiasm amongst the crowd is palpable.

Also Read |Watch: Mother-son duo’s dance to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ is viral

“Fans dance, whistle and scream…. Difference is that these scenes are not in India but in a cinema hall in Paris,” says the caption of the video that was posted by a Twitter user named Faridoon Shahryar.

Watch the video below:

Earlier, a video of a specially-abled fan of Shah Rukh travelling all the way from Bihar to West Bengal to watch the film had gone viral. The man reportedly reached Samsi Pawan Talkies cinema hall in West Bengal’s Malda with his friend from Bhagalpur in Bihar to watch the movie.

Tanzanian social media sensations Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul also posted a video of themselves singing the song ‘Besharam Rang’ and their video has gone viral. Posted one day ago, the clip has amassed more than 1.6 million views so far.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries

The spy thriller also features John Abraham as the antagonist and Salman Khan in a cameo.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-02-2023 at 16:21 IST
Next Story

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song Tere Pyaar Mein: A service to all Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor fans

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close