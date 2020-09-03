Fan makes, then gifts Arnold Schwarzenegger hand-carved Terminator pipe

(Source: RadonLab/ Reddit)

Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger recently celebrated his 73rd birthday on July 30 and a fan made a unique pipe for the special occasion and shared a photo of it on social media. But much to the fan’s delight, The Terminator star saw it, asked to buy it and even sent an autographed photo in return.

A Reddit user with the handle u/RadonLab, introduced himself as a pipe carver on the platform and posted a picture of a pipe that he carved for Schwarzenegger’s birthday.

The pipe was a wooden hand-carved and painted head of Schwarzenegger’s iconic character – the Cyberdyne Systems Model 101 or the T-800 from the Terminator series. Many, including the actor, were impressed for its remarkable detailing.

So the actor asked for it, and the creator was more than happy to send it across to the former governor. On Wednesday, the actor shared a photo of him using the pipe and sent it with a note of thanks to the fan.

“I Love it. You’re really talented, and I can’t thank you enough!” Schwarzenegger wrote on Reddit.

Overwhelmed, the fan said the photo not only made his day but his “whole life”.

It all started when last month the talented artist shared a picture of the pipe on Reddit and it caught the attention of the superstar.

The actor reached out to the artist and wanted to know if he could buy it. But the artist replied that he wanted to gift it to the actor and it was a “great honour.”

Here’s their conversation on Reddit:

The entire episode is being widely shared on social media, with many praising the man for his talent and the actor for his gesture.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd