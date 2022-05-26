‘Highlight of the season’: Fan catches foul ball in beer cup, chugs it to keep up baseball tradition

Catching a foul ball in the stands is a dream come true for many baseball fans. However, things turned interesting after one such ball unexpectedly landed in a spectator’s beer cup and the crowd cheered him on to chug the rest of the alcohol to keep up the tradition. Now, a video of the moment has gone viral online.

A Cincinnati Reds fan attempted to catch a foul ball during the team’s match against the Chicago Cubs. Despite the Reds losing the game, the incident became the highlight of the day.

The moment, caught on camera, shows the man standing up from his seat in excitement having scored the foul ball. Spectators around him are seen urging him to finish the leftover beer in his cup without taking out the ball. Acknowledging the cheers, he is then seen chugging his drink with the ball still in the cup.

Watch the viral moment here:

According to MLB’s official website, “When you buy a beer at a baseball game, there is one unwritten rule that must always be followed: If a ball lands in your cup, you must chug whatever is left before removing it.”

“Oh, the deliciousness, that is game-used beer,” a commentator was heard saying, reacting to the moment. “A little rosin, a little dirt,” another commentator joined in. “Thank goodness they’ve outlawed the spitball,” he quipped as others were heard chuckling on the mic.

The Reds also tweeted the video joking about the unwritten rule. “If a ball lands in your beer, you must chug it.”

The beer-cup moment comes less than a month after another Reds fan caught a foul ball in the stands while he was seen feeding a baby with a bottle in his other hand.