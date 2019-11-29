A fan asked Ricky Ponting for a photo, but he didn’t want it with the cricketing legend

Passersby too couldn’t control their amusement seeing Ponting taking the picture of the fan with sports presenter. (Source: 7 Cricket/ Twitter) Passersby too couldn’t control their amusement seeing Ponting taking the picture of the fan with sports presenter. (Source: 7 Cricket/ Twitter)

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is one of the most popular cricketers in the world, and is no stranger to fans approaching him for selfies and photos. However, when one fan in in Australia asked the former skipper for a photo, it wasn’t with the cricketer.

After Ponting agreed, the fan handed his phone to Ponting and asking the former cricketer to take a picture of him with well-known Australian sports presenter Melanie McLaughlin. The incident took place ahead of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan in Adelaide.

The former captain recently joined McLaughlin and other cricketers in the Channel Seven commentary team for the ongoing Australia-Pakistan Test series. The official account of the channel posted the pictures of Ponting taking the photo of McLaughlin with the fan.

A fan walks up to Ricky Ponting and @Mel_Mclaughlin, asking for a picture… And then hands the phone to Ricky so he can take the photo 😂 pic.twitter.com/PqXQ1xQlK0 — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 29, 2019

“This version of events is.. mostly.. accurate..” McLaughlin wrote.

This version of events is.. mostly.. accurate.. 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/eQ7bHSG9qU — Melanie McLaughlin (@Mel_Mclaughlin) November 29, 2019

The image showed amused passersby, and cricket fans on social media were equally amused. Many replied to the tweet, saying that though Ponting is a legend, taking a photo with McLaughlin was a big deal. Some said they would “do the same”.

Punter can’t believe it! 😅🤣 — 🚨 Well-Behaved Wilson 🚨 (@MartyMc05244468) November 29, 2019

What if Ponting trolled the fan and just took a selfie instead! 😂 — Bimal Mirwani (@BimalMirwani) November 29, 2019

Legend. Get that man a beer. — Matt Swannie (@mattswannie) November 29, 2019

No disrespect to RP. But it is Mel after all. — Peter Langstaff (@PeterLangstaff) November 29, 2019

I am not surprised at all.. i wud do the same as well.. Melanie is a stunning lady ♥️🖤 — TaxPayer Ayan (@Ayanalysis) November 29, 2019

Who’d want a pic with Ricky when Mels there????? Obvious — Jason Sheldrake (@jason_sheldrake) November 29, 2019

I bet he takes a cracker of a photo too — simon (@Pieman1987) November 29, 2019

This is like the best ironic scene in every best comedy movie ever. Well done 👏👏👏 — Gerard (@Geraldo_042) November 29, 2019

