A fan asked Ricky Ponting for a photo, but he didn’t want it with the cricketing legend

The fan handed his phone to Ricky Ponting and asked the former cricketer to take a picture of him with well-known Australian sports presenter Melanie McLaughlin.

Published: November 29, 2019
Passersby too couldn't control their amusement seeing Ponting taking the picture of the fan with sports presenter.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is one of the most popular cricketers in the world, and is no stranger to fans approaching him for selfies and photos. However, when one fan in in Australia asked the former skipper for a photo, it wasn’t with the cricketer.

After Ponting agreed, the fan handed his phone to Ponting and asking the former cricketer to take a picture of him with well-known Australian sports presenter Melanie McLaughlin. The incident took place ahead of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan in Adelaide.

The former captain recently joined McLaughlin and other cricketers in the Channel Seven commentary team for the ongoing Australia-Pakistan Test series. The official account of the channel posted the pictures of Ponting taking the photo of McLaughlin with the fan.

“This version of events is.. mostly.. accurate..” McLaughlin wrote.

The image showed amused passersby, and cricket fans on social media were equally amused. Many replied to the tweet, saying that though Ponting is a legend, taking a photo with McLaughlin was a big deal. Some said they would “do the same”.

