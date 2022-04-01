Instagram’s famous ‘cat with wine’ from Ukraine raises $10k for animals in war-hit nation

If you’re one of those people who love to endlessly scroll through the internet looking for cute pet content, chances are you have come across videos and memes of a ‘very chill cat’, relaxing with a glass of wine. The star feline in question is from Ukraine and had to flee the country recently after Russian forces began to attack the nation. Nevertheless, the cool cat recently used its influence to raise money for animals stranded in the war-torn country.

Stepan, the 13-year-old tabby cat who first took social media by storm in late 2019 and gained more fame during the pandemic while people were forced to “chill at home” like him, is from Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine. As heavy bombings rocked the town, the pet and its human Anna were left with no option but to leave.

After having documented their arduous journey to France via Poland on social media, the account decided to step up and help charities providing aid to animals caught in the conflict. Before long, the cat – with his considerable fan following of 1.2 million on Instagram – raised more than $10,035 to help five organisations working in Ukraine, including Mykolaiv Zoo, to rescue abandoned pets.

In an appeal on Instagram, along with a photoshopped image of Stepan as a lion, Anna had written: “My dear friends, in the light of a shocking war against Ukraine, I cannot stand aside. I want to help my friends who also became victims of the war and cannot take care of themselves.”

In an earlier Instagram post, Anna had explained that their neighbourhood had come under attack. Describing the experience of being woken up by explosions that shook the windows of her apartment, she said her home was damaged on the eighth day of the Russian invasion.

After spending two nights in a basement, the two were able to leave Kharkiv and travelled to Lviv in a 20-hour train journey. They crossed over to Poland next and – with the help of the World Influencers and Bloggers Association – reached France, where they are currently staying.

In the past, Stephen has caught the eyes of millions, including Britney Spears, and model Hailey Bieber. The celebrity pet not only was hired as a model for local brands, but had even bagged an ad campaign for luxury brand Valentino in December 2021.

While many sympathised with their situation, netizens were relieved to know that Anna and Stepan were eventually safe, and thanked them for using their influence and fame to help other animals in distress amid truly trying times.