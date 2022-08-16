scorecardresearch
Family time: Heart-melting video of a little girl and her great grandfather

The video shows the man lying on the bed as he interacts with his great-granddaughter and she kisses him on the face. There is an age gap of 97 years between the two, says the caption of the video.

August 16, 2022 6:17:59 pm
Little girl, great grandfather, heart-melting, adorable, elderly man, cuteThe video was shared by the page Good News Correspondent Tuesday and it has already received more than 45,000 views.

The bond between grandparents and grandchildren is one of the sweetest. It feels like life has come full circle when elderly people meet their grandkids.

In one such heart-warming video shared on Instagram, an elderly man is seen sharing a tender moment with his great-granddaughter. The adorable video will definitely melt your heart.

Also Read |Boy surprises grandpa with a signed ball after hitting his first home run. Watch heartening video

The video shows the man lying in bed as he interacts with his great-granddaughter. There is an age gap of 97 years between the two, says the caption of the video. The little girl is also seen kissing her great-grandfather on the face.

The video was shared by the page Good News Correspondent Tuesday and it has already received more than 45,000 views.

Watch the video below:

“FAMILY: Great-grandfather and great-granddaughter sharing a tender moment. 97 years between them,” says the caption of the video.

Since being posted, the video has received more than 6,000 likes. It also struck a chord with netizens as they loved the sweet and wholesome video.

“Thank you for sharing this pure loving video, it made my day,” commented an Instagram user. “Very special days together,” wrote another. “Cherished memories…beautiful,” said a third. Another person posted, “The sweetest video I have ever seen!!”

