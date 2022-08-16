Family time: Heart-melting video of a little girl and her great grandfather

The bond between grandparents and grandchildren is one of the sweetest. It feels like life has come full circle when elderly people meet their grandkids.

In one such heart-warming video shared on Instagram, an elderly man is seen sharing a tender moment with his great-granddaughter. The adorable video will definitely melt your heart.

The video shows the man lying in bed as he interacts with his great-granddaughter. There is an age gap of 97 years between the two, says the caption of the video. The little girl is also seen kissing her great-grandfather on the face.

The video was shared by the page Good News Correspondent Tuesday and it has already received more than 45,000 views.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Correspondent (@goodnewscorrespondent)

Since being posted, the video has received more than 6,000 likes. It also struck a chord with netizens as they loved the sweet and wholesome video.

“Thank you for sharing this pure loving video, it made my day,” commented an Instagram user. “Very special days together,” wrote another. “Cherished memories…beautiful,” said a third. Another person posted, “The sweetest video I have ever seen!!”