Family time: Heart-melting video of a little girl and her great grandfather

August 16, 2022 6:17:59 pm
The bond between grandparents and grandchildren is one of the sweetest. It feels like life has come full circle when elderly people meet their grandkids.
In one such heart-warming video shared on Instagram, an elderly man is seen sharing a tender moment with his great-granddaughter. The adorable video will definitely melt your heart.
The video shows the man lying in bed as he interacts with his great-granddaughter. There is an age gap of 97 years between the two, says the caption of the video. The little girl is also seen kissing her great-grandfather on the face.
The video was shared by the page Good News Correspondent Tuesday and it has already received more than 45,000 views.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
“FAMILY: Great-grandfather and great-granddaughter sharing a tender moment. 97 years between them,” says the caption of the video.
Since being posted, the video has received more than 6,000 likes. It also struck a chord with netizens as they loved the sweet and wholesome video.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Thank you for sharing this pure loving video, it made my day,” commented an Instagram user. “Very special days together,” wrote another. “Cherished memories…beautiful,” said a third. Another person posted, “The sweetest video I have ever seen!!”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go stillPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Family time: Heart-melting video of a little girl and her great grandfather
Asim Riaz song Jeene De: Bigg Boss 13 star should now take a break from singing
Mahesh Babu starts training with fitness coach Lloyd Stevens. Is it for SS Rajamouli’s film?
‘All Tyagis aren’t bad… I trust Modiji, Yogiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi
Delhi-bound Air India flight returns to Bangkok after take-off due to ‘slats failure’
Arjun Kapoor says film industry made a mistake by being silent amid boycott trends: ‘We tolerated a little too much, now people are used to it’
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethanol plant
Cryptoverse: Electric ether leaps on verge of Merge
Nearly 600 Chinese manjha rolls seized in northeast Delhi, 5 arrested
Praggnanandhaa beats Firouzja in FTX Crypto Cup chess
Builder held in West Delhi for duping investors of over Rs 10 crore
Army jawan’s remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him and 17 others, explained