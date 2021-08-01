Watch: US family reunited with lost dog after recognising pooch on TV news

Dwight then connected with the news channel and was finally able to meet PayDay at the WHS Milwaukee Campus the very same day.

A family in Wisconsin reunited with their beloved pet, who they had lost two years ago, after they recognised the pooch on a news segment.

Animal shelter Wisconsin Humane Society put out a post titled ‘Heartwarming story alert’ sharing how the family reunited with their dog ‘Payday’ after watching the “Adopt-a-Pet” segment on the news in Milwaukee. Along with the post, they also shared a video of the family finally meeting the lost dog.

“Last week, we were shocked and thrilled when FOX6 News Milwaukee reached out to us after one of our regular Adopt-A-Pet segments. They told us that one of their viewers, Dwight, called in because he recognized the dog we had featured,” Winconsin Humane Society stated in the post.

Watch the video here:

According to the post, the viewer watched the morning broadcast and was intrigued after a volunteer shared details about a little brown dog with “the most adorable underbite”. On seeing the dog, Dwight immediately recognised Payday, the dog who had gone missing nearly two years ago.

Dwight then connected with the news channel and was finally able to meet PayDay at the WHS Milwaukee Campus the very same day.

“Payday was originally brought home as a companion for Dwight’s now 12-year-old daughter, who was still distraught over the incredible loss of her best friend,” stated the post. The pooch was picked up by Dwight’s mom, Melissa. In the clip, PayDay is wagging its seen and running towards Melissa on seeing her.

