Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

‘This is so beautiful’: Family on vacation comes to rescue of dog after it fell into icy waters. Watch

The clip was originally posted by Alfonso de Anda aka Poncho de Anda, a Mexican TV show host.

Family on vacation comes to dog’s rescue who fell into ice, dog, dog rescue, Alfonso de Anda aka Poncho de Anda, Mexican TV host, viral, trending, good news movement, Indian ExpressA video of the dog’s rescue was posted on Instagram by the page Good News Movement.
‘This is so beautiful’: Family on vacation comes to rescue of dog after it fell into icy waters. Watch
In a heartening gesture, a family came to a dog’s rescue and helped it get out of chilly ice water. The family spotted the dog stuck in icy waters while on vacation and it wasn’t even making an effort to get out.

Coming to the dog’s rescue, the family threw a log at it. However, the dog wasn’t able to hold the log on its own to get out of the icy waters. So, a woman held the dog’s paws and pulled it out of the water. A video of the dog’s rescue was posted on Instagram by the page Good News Movement. Fortunately, the dog is in stable condition.

Also Read |This video of a woman playing hide and seek with her dog is the cutest thing on the internet

The clip was originally posted by Alfonso de Anda aka Poncho de Anda, a Mexican TV show host. “RESCUE: This family was on vacation when they spotted a dog stuck in icy waters and came to its rescue! The dog is in stable condition,” says the caption of the video posted by Good News Movement.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted Monday, the video has received more than 2.2 million views. Netizens appreciated the family for coming to the dog’s rescue when “its legs would probably be frozen”.

“So glad they could save this pup . It looked like he was about to give up,” commented a user. “Oh my goodness that poor baby ! I’m glad they were there to rescue,” said another. “This is so beautiful! so scary for the mom to put herself in a dangerous scenario, but she knew that sweet dog needed help!” another netizen wrote. “So glad they got this beautiful dog out!! His legs were probably frozen! Poor baby!! Blessed their hearts!!” posted yet another.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 17:46 IST
