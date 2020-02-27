Family of seven narrowly escapes train accident while attempting photoshoot on rail tracks

Brock Kerchner, the state coordinator for Operation Lifesaver of Pennsylvania, told the news channel that the family was “lucky to be alive”. Brock Kerchner, the state coordinator for Operation Lifesaver of Pennsylvania, told the news channel that the family was “lucky to be alive”.

A family in Pennsylvania narrowly escaped a horrific accident while trying to take pictures along a railway track.

A video of the incident, which was recorded on a rail camera in Franklin County, features the family of seven as well as a photographer frantically running away from the tracks just moments before a train approaches towards them. The 2.08-minute clip was shared on YouTube by Virtual Railfan, which According to ABC News, owned and operated the rail camera.

Brock Kerchner, the state coordinator for Operation Lifesaver of Pennsylvania, told the news channel that the family was “lucky to be alive”. “You wouldn’t stand in the middle of an airport runway with a plane bearing down on you to take a picture so why would you do it on a railroad track?” asked Kerchner. “This is a place for the trains, you always expect a train any time, there’s no schedule.”

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 90,000 times, the viral clip has been flooded with people criticising the parents and calling them “irresponsible” for endangering the lives of their children.

“It really shows how the general public has no idea of the speed, size, and danger that trains bring. If they did, unless you are suicidal you would never be anywhere near the tracks,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd