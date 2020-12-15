Mistaken for ‘whale vomit’, WWII grenade explodes in UK home

Now, looking back at the episode while sharing the story as a warning to others, she concluded "will not be picking stuff up off beach from now on."

A UK woman’s rare find on a beach ended on a scary note, as the item thought to be a treasured ‘fossil’ turned out to be a grenade. The mother and daughter duo had a lucky escape as it exploded in their kitchen.

Jodie Crews, 38, and daughter Isabella, 8, found an interesting looking item during their recent trip to the beach and decided to bring it back to their home in Kent. Intrigued by the rusty item, Crews posted photos of it on fossil and archaeology sites and had lots of replies.

Many had different suggestions and guesses and someone thought it looked like a whale vomit and to confirm it recommended a test. Soon, that test went wary and the World War II era grenade exploded.

“Lots of different things but a hot pin test was recommended incase it was whale Vomit….. As you can see from bottom picture of kitchen damage it was not whale vomit… It was an eroded WW2 grenade, which when poked with the hot needle turned into a ball of fire!!!!” Crews wrote on Facebook in a post.

“Fireman told me, grenades have a wax around them and I had pushed the pin through that which instantly ignited it,” she added while sharing images of her kitchen walls covered in soot.

Crews, who works with Kent County Council told Sun that she has been advised not to drink out of the taps as some of the chemicals from the grenade might have gone up them.

Talking about the object they brought back from beach, she added: “It had strange ridges and looked more like a piece of bone. I thought it might be an old knee joint. It didn’t feel metallic at all.”

“My daughter screamed and ran out the back door. I grabbed the grenade and ran with it at arm’s length into the kitchen where I hurled it into the sink,” the woman told Yahoo UK. “We just went into survival mode. I then rushed upstairs to soak a towel to throw over it to put it out. The adrenaline must have kicked in and taken over,” she added.

Alongwith her daughter, luckily, the woman also managed to rescue all her pets in time and no one was injured in the accident. “My first thought was to save my daughter, house, cats and dogs. With my daughter safely in the garden I ran back upstairs to get the cats – we have four three-week-old kittens – and rounded up our two dogs, Teegan a border collie and Lulu a Pomeranian,” she told Daily Mail.

Luckily, the world war era ammunition burned itself out in the sink but melted part of the plastic windowsill, damaged the sink and filled the house with smoke, while her neighbours alerted fire department.

Now, looking back at the episode while sharing the story as a warning to others, she concluded “will not be picking stuff up off beach from now on.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd