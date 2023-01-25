‘There he is’: Family members rejoice after rescuing son lost at sea

A video capturing a moment when a missing free diver was rescued by his family members out in the open sea has gone viral. Earlier this week, Priscilla Gartenmayer, a resident of Florida, posted a TikTok clip that showed the moment when her family members spotted her missing cousin, 22-year-old Dylan Gartenmayer, floating on a makeshift raft after he was pulled deep in the ocean by strong currents.

Dylan was at the depth of almost 35 feet when the Gulf Stream current pulled him deeper and dragged him almost a mile away from his friends who were on a boat.

When Dylan did not emerge from the water, the Coast Guard began search operations. Meanwhile, Dylan’s family also took out their boat in the hope of finding him.

Fortunately, Joel, a friend of Dylan’s, who was with his family on their private boat spotted Dylan, floating on a makeshift raft that was created by tied-together mooring balls. After they spotted him, Dylan’s family burst into cheers and applause.

Talking with NBC News, Elizabeth Tatum, a search and rescue mission coordinator, said, “The Coast Guard is grateful to know that Mr. Gartenmayer was found safe.”

“Thanks to the coordinated search efforts of Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders and Mr. Gartenmayer’s family, this case resulted in a positive outcome. Too often, missing diver cases don’t have positive outcomes, and the circumstances of this case didn’t forecast for one. Sunset, weather conditions and Dylan’s outfit were playing against us in this case, but his foresight to lash mooring balls together to make him a bigger target in the water was smart,” she said.