Sunday, May 30, 2021
Family in the US shocked to discover four snakes living in their roof

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 30, 2021 6:58:04 pm
While shifting to a new place is often filled with tonnes of excitement and work, for a family in the USA, it was no less than a nightmare when a few months after moving in, their ceiling collapsed and they discovered a family of snakes living along with them.

When Harry Pugliese noticed a leak in his roof a month after shifting to his new rented accommodation, he alerted the landlord. However, when months later, the roof caved in, the family of three was shocked to find four rat snakes living inside it. The family also claimed to be facing a number of other infestations.

Sadly, the nightmare did not end there. Soon after the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, the family was served an eviction notice by the landlord, giving them a week to move out of the house located in Lafayette, Georgia, the Metro reported.

Contrary to Pugliese’s claims, the landlord John Stafford told the WTVC that the family never complained about the pest infestation and also said that he did send someone to fix the roof.

While the conflict between the two continued, the Pugliese family withheld the rent, which the landlord stated should not be done due to “maintenance problems”, the news website added.

Since being shared online, the pictures of the snakes hanging from the roof have gone viral on social media and prompted angry reactions among netizens, with many accusing the landlord of “callous” behaviour.

