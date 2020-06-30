‘Beary well done’: Family saves bear found swimming with plastic jar stuck on its head

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 9 lakh views and has been flooded with people lauding the family for saving the animal. Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 9 lakh views and has been flooded with people lauding the family for saving the animal.

A family in the US has received accolades from netizens after they helped save a bear cub whose head had got stuck in a plastic container.

When Tricia Hurt went fishing with her family, little did she know that they would end up rescuing a bear swimming with a plastic container on its head. “Never dreamt we would ever do this in our lifetime. Out on Marshmiller Lake yesterday with Brian Hurt and Brady Hurt when we spotted this poor bear,” Hurt wrote while sharing the video, which has now gone viral on social media.

In the 1.44-minute clip, the family can be seen maneuvering their boat carefully to reach the bear in order to help the animal. “We got a bear here. Poor thing has got a tub on its head. It’s scared,” Hurt can be heard saying in the clip.

Watch the video here:

After several failed attempts, the family was finally able to swim close enough to remove the plastic container from the animal’s head. “We saved our little bear,” an excited Hurt can be heard saying after the bear swims away.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 9 lakh views and has been flooded with people lauding the family for saving the animal.

“Oh my goodness my heart stopped for a minute! Thank you for being there and being brave enough to do something!” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

