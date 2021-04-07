Family cat goes missing, discovered later inside a huge snake that invaded home

Many expressed their grief along with the family and one person even agreed to give them a new cat.

Losing one’s loving pet is never easy, but one tragic death of a cat has left family and netizens stunned. In Thailand, a family’s cat had an untimely death as a huge snake entered their home and devoured it. Now, photos of the scary incident are going viral online.

Kanchi Nard and her daughter Gracia, recently couldn’t find their pet feline, Ho Jun, at their home. After looking around for a while, the little girl didn’t find the pet but spotted a huge snake at the back of their house, perched atop a counter. The child panicked and screamed to alert her mother, frantically saying that she could not find Ho Jun.

Looking at the snake’s bloated stomach, the mother quickly realised that the worst had happened, the feline was eaten by the reptile. All she could do was to hug and comfort her daughter, who was wailing by her pet’s demise.

The woman posted about the incident on Facebook and it went viral with people sympathising with the little girl and sending condolence for her loss.

“Rest in peace, handsome Ho Jun. Mother will love you and miss you forever,” the mother wrote in another post dedicated to the furry family member.

She also shared images of a local wildlife rescue team coming to her home to take away the snake amid the family’s tragic loss. According to Thairath, the snake was identified as a boa contractor, commonly found in the country, and it is estimated to be 2.5 meter-long.

A new costume for the cat, bought by Nard’s mother-in-law arrived a day later after the incident, leaving the child heartbroken.

As their post went viral, many reached out to them sending love and prayer, while another person volunteered to give the family a new kitten, informing them that their cat is nearing the end of its pregnancy. The mother was touched by the thoughtful gesture and couldn’t thank the person enough, saying her daughter was very moved.

However, it’s not the first time that something like this has happened. In Australia last year, a python swallowed a family’s pet cat in Queensland. A family found the reptile in their garden and snake catchers took it to a vet to confirm their worst fears. The vet scanned for a microchip and it turned out to be a pet cat.