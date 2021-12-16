scorecardresearch
‘We don’t deserve dogs’: Pet’s repeated visits to nursery saves infant’s life

Even though the family kept admonishing their pet dog for repeatedly visiting their sick child's room, the dog's refusal to budge saved the infant and alerted parents.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 16, 2021 6:23:13 pm
dog save baby, dog alerts parents baby emergency, dog saves choking baby, good pet stories, good news, indian expressThe owner said the dog was behaving oddly after sensing something was wrong with the child.

It’s often said, ‘dogs are man’s best friend’, and a recent case in point is when a pet save the life of an infant. Now, the heartwarming tale shared by the baby’s mother is going viral with netizens hailing the dog as a ‘hero’ online.

Author Kelly Andrew recently saw their family dog, Henry, continuously going to their daughter’s room despite being told not to. It all started as a Snapchat story where the woman said her 8-year-old Boston Terrier kept pushing the nursery door open in a bid to sniff the child.

“She’s been sick, and I was getting so fed up with him,” the woman wrote online frustrated by the dog’s behaviour while her child was unwell. However, she soon realised the dog was acting weird on a hunch, and realised that the infant had stopped breathing. Thanks to the canine’s alertness, the parent could quickly rush the child to Connecticut Children’s hospital in Hartford to get emergency treatment.

“We spent the night in the hospital. I don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t woken her. We don’t deserve dogs,” the grateful mother added while sharing the story.

She said in a following tweet that her daughter was “doing much better” and they were back home with Henry, who “bravely held the fort all night even though he is scared of the dark.”

Talking to WFSB Andrew said, “I could hear his head hit the door and I could see her bedroom door from downstairs swing open. I knew he had gone inside so I shooed him away.” However, the dog persisted until she woke up.

Moments later, when the angry mother walked into the nursery, she realised something was wrong with the 9-month-old daughter. “I went in … I was furious with the dog, but then noticed she was very rigid and struggling to breathe. We tried suctioning her, but she started to turn a little blue,” she told Hartford Courant.

“He’s not a fan of children,” the mother-of-two said, “but he watches out for the girls. He goes where they go. He watches.”

According to WTNH, the doctor essentially sucked out all the congestion that was making it difficult for her to breathe. The mother said the dog went to the nursery five times despite being scolded.

“I have I’ve read about stories like this, but we’ve never had one to my knowledge in the department,” Dr John Brancato, medical director for the ER at the hospital told NBC Connecticut. He added Henry’s warning is timely as more kids are coming down with upper respiratory infections.

As for Henry, he’s being ‘treated as a king’, and is getting an extra big stocking for Christmas this year. The post encouraged other pet owners to share similar stories.

