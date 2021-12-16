‘We don’t deserve dogs’: Pet’s repeated visits to nursery saves infant’s life

It’s often said, ‘dogs are man’s best friend’, and a recent case in point is when a pet save the life of an infant. Now, the heartwarming tale shared by the baby’s mother is going viral with netizens hailing the dog as a ‘hero’ online.

Author Kelly Andrew recently saw their family dog, Henry, continuously going to their daughter’s room despite being told not to. It all started as a Snapchat story where the woman said her 8-year-old Boston Terrier kept pushing the nursery door open in a bid to sniff the child.

“She’s been sick, and I was getting so fed up with him,” the woman wrote online frustrated by the dog’s behaviour while her child was unwell. However, she soon realised the dog was acting weird on a hunch, and realised that the infant had stopped breathing. Thanks to the canine’s alertness, the parent could quickly rush the child to Connecticut Children’s hospital in Hartford to get emergency treatment.

“We spent the night in the hospital. I don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t woken her. We don’t deserve dogs,” the grateful mother added while sharing the story.

Last night the dog kept breaking into the nursery and waking the baby. She’s been sick, and I was getting so fed up with him. Until she stopped breathing. We spent the night in the hospital. I don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t woken her. We don’t deserve dogs. pic.twitter.com/PBJCJVflgh — kelly andrew 🍂 (@KayAyDrew) December 14, 2021

She said in a following tweet that her daughter was “doing much better” and they were back home with Henry, who “bravely held the fort all night even though he is scared of the dark.”

Thanks for all the well wishes, everyone. The baby is doing much better today and we are home with Henry, who bravely held the fort all night even though he is scared of the dark. pic.twitter.com/dKem0kXQzs — kelly andrew 🍂 (@KayAyDrew) December 14, 2021

Talking to WFSB Andrew said, “I could hear his head hit the door and I could see her bedroom door from downstairs swing open. I knew he had gone inside so I shooed him away.” However, the dog persisted until she woke up.

Moments later, when the angry mother walked into the nursery, she realised something was wrong with the 9-month-old daughter. “I went in … I was furious with the dog, but then noticed she was very rigid and struggling to breathe. We tried suctioning her, but she started to turn a little blue,” she told Hartford Courant.

“He’s not a fan of children,” the mother-of-two said, “but he watches out for the girls. He goes where they go. He watches.”

According to WTNH, the doctor essentially sucked out all the congestion that was making it difficult for her to breathe. The mother said the dog went to the nursery five times despite being scolded.

“I have I’ve read about stories like this, but we’ve never had one to my knowledge in the department,” Dr John Brancato, medical director for the ER at the hospital told NBC Connecticut. He added Henry’s warning is timely as more kids are coming down with upper respiratory infections.

As for Henry, he’s being ‘treated as a king’, and is getting an extra big stocking for Christmas this year. The post encouraged other pet owners to share similar stories.

Whenever an animal starts acting odd or atypical, there’s always a reason. Trust them. Henry is a hero. Doggos are sacred beings. https://t.co/r7gdnDDwhu — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) December 16, 2021

🥺🥺 a few months ago our kitten did something similar with my daughter. She kept pacing outside our bedroom and scratching at my daughter’s door. Finally got up to see what her problem was, and G’s blood sugar had dropped dangerously low during the middle of the night. https://t.co/MYE82J9ZgG — Big L (@itslinzzzz) December 15, 2021

When my brother was dying, the dog knew before anyone else did. He refused to leave my brother and kept trying to attract attention. I am a 100% he knew something was wrong. Dogs are amazing. Pay attention when they become restless around somebody. It can safe a life. https://t.co/G88WySvTDs — Lily 🌷 (@lily10_queen) December 15, 2021

dogs are saviours

many years ago my ex gf dog kept barking at her to leave her bedroom upstairs. She was irritated with him because he wouldn’t stop barking. They walked downstairs, seconds later the entire ceiling collapsed onto her bed from burning electrical wiring. https://t.co/ICqTvp1shn — Ling Hott*nt*t Dior (@LingDeeYoh) December 15, 2021

He saves me every day. He’s nursed through heartbreaks, surgeries and so much sadness. I don’t deserve him. God made dogs so He could be everywhere. pic.twitter.com/EECeGMXbVu — Jody Hudson (she/her) (@jojointheoc) December 15, 2021

I went to the dog park with my ex and our dog when I was sent home to “miscarry naturally”… and a friend’s dog knew something was wrong. She sat in front of me and blocked every other dog with her snout on my womb. It was pretty amazing, and sad. Somehow she knew. — Katherine 💜💉🦠😷🌻🗳 (@KMR31871) December 16, 2021

We couldn’t figure out for the longest time why my service dog kept going in to my parents room several times a night sniffing my dad’s face and nudging him repeatedly. They always pushed her away and she would still circle back. She stopped as soon as he got his pacemaker ❤️⚡ — Molly 🐕‍🦺🗺️🌻 (@mollyemakeup) December 14, 2021

I got my dog when I was deep in depression. The kind where you can barely eat and can’t stop crying and won’t get out of bed. When I was depressed she never left my side. She cuddled up with me and nudged me to make sure I was good. It was like she knew. She saved my life. — dont @ me (@properbighole) December 14, 2021

I found my father passed away on 12/31/19. His cat, Fred, wouldn’t let the cop or paramedics near him, he was protecting my dad. We had to take him outside to the car. Now he watches over my grandson. pic.twitter.com/en1dRLAs5l — Rebecca (@rvwriteroregon) December 14, 2021