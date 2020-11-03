Family discovers mirror in their bathroom worth $13,000 belonged to last queen of France

After the original buyer passed away in the '80s, the mirror was given to the present owner's grandmother.

A British family was shocked to find out that an antique mirror hanging in their bathroom for the past 40 years originally belonged to Marie Antoinette, the last queen of France.

The 18th-century French mirror was a part of a larger display in one of Antoinette’s French palaces, the DailyMail reported. The mirror will be auctioned on November 13 and is expected to fetch at least $13,000 at an auction in Bristol, the UK.

“Never really thought it to be worth anything,” the auctioneer Andrew Stowe told SWNS, the New York Post reported. “Once we discovered all of this incredible evidence it really did become something special,” Stowe added.

According to the description of the product on the East Bristol Auctions, the mirror was purchased from the Estate of Napoleon III, whose wife, Empress Eugenie, owned items from Antoinette.

Later in the 19th century, the mirror was mounted on a fine walnut-carved frame and decorated with leaves and carved vines.

The mirror was inherited in the 1950s by a family friend of the current owner, Fox News reported. After the original buyer passed away in the ’80s, the mirror was given to the present owner’s grandmother, the report added.

Marie Antoinette (November 2, 1755 – October 16, 1793) was the last queen of France before the French Revolution. She was the youngest daughter of Empress Maria Theresa and Emperor Francis I.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd