Amid Covid-19, family comes up with novel way to give out candies this Halloween

While many are amused and impressed by the use of zipline, others wondered if it was a safe option amid the pandemic. (Source: Reddit/Facebook)

With festivities taking a back seat amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, people around the world are coming up with innovative ways to celebrate Halloween this year.

A video of a family following social distancing while giving out Halloween candies has impressed many. Shared by Reddit, the video features a zipline being used to give the goodies to the children along with a beverage can.

Watch the video here:

“My solution to a socially distanced Halloween,” read the caption of the video, which has been viewed over one lakh times and has been flooded with netizens responding to the novel method. While many were impressed by the use of zipline, others wondered if it was a safe option amid the pandemic.

