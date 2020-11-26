scorecardresearch
Pet pug meets newborn baby, its happy expression steals the show

As the photos went viral many said it was sweet and sad at the same time as the family members had to meet with a glass door separating them, however, their happiness made many emotional online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 26, 2020 4:48:28 pm
coronavirus pandemic, family meet baby glass door, family brings pet dog to meet baby, grandparents bring dog to meet baby, viral news, indian expressThe dog smiling at the baby delighted many online.

Welcoming a new baby is one of life’s greatest joys for a family. At one such special meeting, it is the pet pug’s expression upon seeing a newborn that has got everyone talking online.

As coronavirus pandemic has people adapt to newer ways to celebrate life-changing moments, especially meeting new family members, one Kentucky family celebrated the special occasion standing on either side of the glass door. As the elderly grandparents met the family’s newest member, they even brought their dog along whose happiness is melting hearts online.

Twitter user Brianna Haynes shared two photos of her grandparents meeting her cousin’s baby recently on the platform. But it was the second picture of her grandfather holding up the dog named Oz to see the baby that has caught everyone’s attention online.

The photos from the family interaction are going viral across social media platforms; on Twitter alone the tweet got over one million likes.

Many were thrilled how the family did not leave their pet behind in their celebrations. As the tweet went viral Haynes explained that the day was extremely special as the baby was born on same day as her great-grandfather and thus has been named after him. “The baby is named after my great grandpa and my grandpa who is holding Oz so it makes this vvv special,” she wrote online.

Many on social media couldn’t decide who seemed happier, the elderly man or the pet.

