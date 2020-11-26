Pet pug meets newborn baby, its happy expression steals the show

The dog smiling at the baby delighted many online.

Welcoming a new baby is one of life’s greatest joys for a family. At one such special meeting, it is the pet pug’s expression upon seeing a newborn that has got everyone talking online.

As coronavirus pandemic has people adapt to newer ways to celebrate life-changing moments, especially meeting new family members, one Kentucky family celebrated the special occasion standing on either side of the glass door. As the elderly grandparents met the family’s newest member, they even brought their dog along whose happiness is melting hearts online.

Twitter user Brianna Haynes shared two photos of her grandparents meeting her cousin’s baby recently on the platform. But it was the second picture of her grandfather holding up the dog named Oz to see the baby that has caught everyone’s attention online.

The photos from the family interaction are going viral across social media platforms; on Twitter alone the tweet got over one million likes.

I can’t even believe these pics are real and it’s MY family 🤩😭🤍 pic.twitter.com/M7Xlygysck — brianna (@briannalhaynes) November 24, 2020

Many were thrilled how the family did not leave their pet behind in their celebrations. As the tweet went viral Haynes explained that the day was extremely special as the baby was born on same day as her great-grandfather and thus has been named after him. “The baby is named after my great grandpa and my grandpa who is holding Oz so it makes this vvv special,” she wrote online.

4. he was also born on the same day as my great grandpa that he is named after. It would’ve been my great grandpa’s 110th birthday — brianna (@briannalhaynes) November 25, 2020

Many on social media couldn’t decide who seemed happier, the elderly man or the pet.

First thing I notified lmao. INJECT THIS WHOLESOMENESS INTO MY VEINS — My Mommas Son (@Quikolas17) November 25, 2020

I love how the dog even looks like a proud family member — zoe ¨̮ (@obviously_zoe) November 25, 2020

this gave me chills, such beautiful pictures to capture this life changing moment❤️ — hailey🪐 (@haileyreiddd) November 25, 2020

the look on all of their faces 🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/3N4bzOw8zl — olivia (@olivia_hickey_) November 26, 2020

He looks so happy and proud omg 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/gxn5lLeDZk — LET’S PARTY MONBEBES🎉🍾🎉🍾 (@mmfuentes31) November 25, 2020

It’s so sad we can’t celebrate these moments properly praying things go back to normal next year. 😭 — 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐫✌️ (@justmesamir_) November 25, 2020

Unbelievably warm yet sad ☹️ 😍 https://t.co/cCOLFThf4A — Dale ‘Golf Geek’ (@GolfGeek6) November 26, 2020

The first pic was cute but then I saw the second pic and I just can’t cope, cutest thing ever https://t.co/eNrOwrKzZ2 — Eve ✨ (@evestory) November 26, 2020

I love how he picked up the dog to see the baby too 😭😍😍 https://t.co/z2BCfg6VjA — ursula (@nassifursula) November 26, 2020

My heart 😭 that dog is SO HAPPY to see the baby 🥺🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/1FNW7lS0mg — KBitch (@__KBass) November 26, 2020

This is so cute 🥺 but sad how 2020 has us seeing our family https://t.co/XpD4fupqWf — 𝓛𝓮𝓼𝓵𝓲𝓮 (@lsslix) November 25, 2020

The dog smiling at the little nugget 😭 https://t.co/Bmsx508DTw — Naintara Bipin (@NaintaraB) November 26, 2020

Life and innocence and purity and holiness will always be beautiful. And all those are life in its purest form. https://t.co/kEvPCntdID — ATATA (@Chukwunaedum) November 26, 2020

People who still have their grandparents who can then go on to watch them raise their own kids are so lucky. It’s really a luxury https://t.co/LlKtfzDIMv — little finger (@thelordbaeIish) November 25, 2020

