Falling Stars 2018: This bizarre photo challenge is the latest viral trend taking over Instagram

From models to babies even pets have joined this bizarre photo challenge on Instagram. (source: ec24m, maximkpin/ Instagram)

Netizens have a weird obsession with bizarre and most morbid challenges. Just when we thought that the deadly Kiki Challenge has died, another whacky challenge has gripped people online — the Falling Stars Challenge. The odd trend in which people are posting pictures of themselves lying flat on their face as if they have just fallen down or passed out! The social game is going viral on Instagram and with #fallingstar2018 or #fallingstarschallenge, the photos might make you quite uncomfortable.

The challenge doesn’t include only people falling down but also display an array of things scattered on the ground. So far, the photo-sharing app is flooded with anything to everything — from cosmetics and jewellery to kitchen utensils and vegetables!

According to Rojak Daily, the viral fad actually began in Russia. It quickly became popular, specifically with super-rich Russian, to show-off their wealth, which included ‘stars’ falling off from private planes to yachts!

Well, now the trend has transcended borders and have people all over the world attempting it, include brides in wedding gowns and even toddlers! And it’s safe to say it’s not limited to wealthy people showing off their money only.

Take a look at some of the viral and most bizarre posts here:

