‘Unpresidented’: Trump resigns and world celebrates in a fake Washington Post edition

The parody paper, dated May 1, 2019, was distributed by a group of activists, included anti-Trump and women empowerment stories. The Washington Post daily was quick to issue a clarification, saying it had nothing to do with either print or online versions.

“It’s ok Washington Post. I have a subscription to your paper & Adults understood right away it was just a parody,” read a comment on the post.

“UNPRESIDENTED”. Thus screamed the front-page headline of The Washington Post edition, albeit fake, to announce that US President Donald Trump has resigned. Widely circulated around Washington DC, the fake newspaper also wrote, under the lead headline, that ‘Trump has hastily departed the White House ending the crisis.  It also had a photograph of a sullen-looking Trump.

A PDF of the spoof newspaper was also uploaded on a website that mimicked The Post’s homepage.

According to The Guardian, the parody paper, dated May 1, 2019, was distributed by a group of activists, included anti-Trump and women empowerment stories.

The original American daily was quick to issue a clarification, saying it had nothing to do with either print or online versions. “There are fake print editions of The Washington Post being distributed around downtown DC, and we are aware of a website attempting to mimic The Post’s. They are not Post products, and we are looking into this,” tweeted the official PR handle of the newspaper.

Taking responsibility for the parody newspaper and website, which is now offline, was a group called the Yes Men, The Washington Post reported. The photographs of the fake newspaper were widely shared online. While some were shocked, others wished it to be true.

