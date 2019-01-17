‘Unpresidented’: Trump resigns and world celebrates in a fake Washington Post edition

“UNPRESIDENTED”. Thus screamed the front-page headline of The Washington Post edition, albeit fake, to announce that US President Donald Trump has resigned. Widely circulated around Washington DC, the fake newspaper also wrote, under the lead headline, that ‘Trump has hastily departed the White House ending the crisis. It also had a photograph of a sullen-looking Trump.

Advertising

A PDF of the spoof newspaper was also uploaded on a website that mimicked The Post’s homepage.

According to The Guardian, the parody paper, dated May 1, 2019, was distributed by a group of activists, included anti-Trump and women empowerment stories.

The original American daily was quick to issue a clarification, saying it had nothing to do with either print or online versions. “There are fake print editions of The Washington Post being distributed around downtown DC, and we are aware of a website attempting to mimic The Post’s. They are not Post products, and we are looking into this,” tweeted the official PR handle of the newspaper.

There are fake print editions of The Washington Post being distributed around downtown DC, and we are aware of a website attempting to mimic The Post’s. They are not Post products, and we are looking into this. — Washington Post PR (@WashPostPR) January 16, 2019

Taking responsibility for the parody newspaper and website, which is now offline, was a group called the Yes Men, The Washington Post reported. The photographs of the fake newspaper were widely shared online. While some were shocked, others wished it to be true.

FAKE NEWS-PAPER: A clever imitation of the Washington Post is circulating around town. It’s put out by a satirical group called the “Yes Men.” Some are not amused. “I find folks trying to imitate the Post with truly fake news quite unhelpful,” says Geoff Dabello. #fake #washpo pic.twitter.com/PwsKDSVsu8 — Richard Reeve (@abc7Richard) January 16, 2019

Believable, no but wishful thinking. pic.twitter.com/tT7qhkr4sM — Xina Nauta (@_I_care___) January 16, 2019

.@washingtonpost you might want to deal with the lady handing out fake copies of the Post outside Union Station. I tried to explain why this is problematic but she wasn’t having it. pic.twitter.com/pjohcCFSx7 — Ian Kullgren (@IanKullgren) January 16, 2019

“Fake edition of The #WashingtonPost claiming Trump resigned has been refuted by the publication” pic.twitter.com/pqnYnwXpNZ — Filition Smerikck (@filition) January 17, 2019

It’s ok Washington Post. I have a subscription to your paper & Adults understood right away it was just a parody. And one that was not directed towards your paper. Think: Imitation is Always the Best Form of Flattery! — Jewel (@SalamasinaTeine) January 17, 2019

Can I get one? They look awesome. — Page 30 (@onpage30) January 16, 2019

Don’t let 45 steal your sense of humor, folks. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. — Lynne Cantwell (@LynneCantwell) January 16, 2019

Of course there’s a fake version of the Washington Post circulating in the Capitol. Because bizarre stuff has to happen at LEAST once a day now. The gift of Trumpism just keeps on giving. 😼 — Secret Cat Lady Society (@TrishNarma) January 16, 2019

They are hilarious though. Kudos in some ways, to the perpetrators… — Theo McKinney (@Theo_is_SNAZZ) January 17, 2019

Oh jeez I hope it was true!! — Juan (@juanbl) January 17, 2019