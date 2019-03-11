Fake or real? This video of a ‘destroyed’ Bugatti has left netizens confused

Toggle Menu
The Bugatti Chiron, as described by the official website of the car company, is the "fastest" and the "most powerful, exclusive production super sports car in Bugatti's history" with a starting price of $3 million.

While many expressed shock over the video, others were quick to point out that the video was rendered.

When a video of a $3 million Bugatti Chiron (Rs. 20,99,90,700) with a stiletto heel stuck to its cracked windshield and “cheater” spray-painted on it went viral on social media, it left many shocked.

The 14-second viral clip, which featured an orange and black Chiron, was circulated online with a backstory of an angry girlfriend or wife destroying the car after finding out about her cheating partner. However, soon many wondered if at all the video was real.

