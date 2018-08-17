Fake Navjot Singh Sidhu handle gets warm welcome from Pakistani Twitterati

The fake account of Sidhu shared a message on Twitter that he is “leaving home to visit Pakistan”. (Source: Express flie photo) The fake account of Sidhu shared a message on Twitter that he is “leaving home to visit Pakistan”. (Source: Express flie photo)

Many Pakistanis heartily welcomed Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu to their country on Twitter, only to realise that the tweet had come from an account that wasn’t the Punjab Minister’s. Reports said that Sidhu is expected to arrive in Pakistan on Friday for Imran Khan’s swearing-in on Saturday.

After Khan secured the most seats in the Pakistan general elections, he extended invitations to multiple Indian cricketers to attend his swearing-in ceremony. Sidhu had, in August, accepted the invitation, while others like Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev chose not to attend.

On Friday, a parody account (@NavjotSingh_1) tweeted, “Leaving home to visit Pakistan. I’m very excited to see Imran Khan and I am very lucky that Imran Khan called me. [sic]”. It’s not entirely surprising that people were fooled by the tweet since Sidhu had earlier termed it a “great honour” to be invited, and said the Pakistan prime minister-in-waiting was a “man of character. There has been no tweet from Sidhu’s actual handle (@sherryontopp) since January 2017.

Leaving home to visit pakistan I’m very excited to see Imran Khan and i am very lucky that Imran Khan called me. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@NavjotSingh_1) August 17, 2018

The tweet got a lot of attention online and many from across the border thanked him for visiting, and promised him great hospitality.

Warm Welcome To Naya Pakistan 👍#PrimeMinisterImranKhan — Engr.AFTAB AFRIDI 🌐 (@aftabaftab) August 17, 2018

You are warmly welcome Paaji, thanks for coming to Pakistan. — Engineer Nadeem (@EngrNadeemktk) August 17, 2018

Oye Islamabadio and Lahorio!!

Foran se Airport pohoncho, Sidhu Payn ko Welcome Karne..

Shaba..

🤩🤩 — Moez Abdullah Khan (PM Imran Khan) (@Za_Yam_Khan) August 17, 2018

you are Welcomed sir, we are thankful to you ! — jan muhammad (@journalistjan81) August 17, 2018

Only brave son to take a manly decision to visit Pakistan. Sardar Ji chah gye ho tussi 🥇 — Ali Shahrukh (@ialishahrukh) August 17, 2018

A warm welcome from land of love to u Sidhu paa g — Imran Ali Shehzad (@imranalishehzad) August 17, 2018

Well come to the land of hospitality — Arbaz khan mehsood (@Hussain15422928) August 17, 2018

You welcome pa jee we are waiting patiently. Rab Rakha — Ali Arain (@PtiTeamUK) August 17, 2018

Well come to pak

U should play a positive role b/w pak India relationship — Dr Sajjad Ahmad (@DrSajjadAhmd) August 17, 2018

Welcome to pakistan respect from all pakistanis — Tazeen (@tazeendoctor) August 17, 2018

Welcome pa ji … It’s an honour to have u here in Pakistan .. u must be elated to witness one of ur friend and fellow cricketer to rise to PM level — Tufail Ahmad Baloch (@tufail1964) August 17, 2018

Pakistani Nation and @PTIofficial family will welcome you with open arms. The hospitality will be like you’ve never had before. #WelcomeToPakistanNavjot https://t.co/F1JOWmGZYF — Naukhaiz Zaman (@kbee_28) August 17, 2018

With over 1100 likes and over 200 retweets in just four hours, the tweet created a lot of buzz. But as tweet spread, many realised it was a fake account and started warning others.

PAKISTANIYO! Es ka bhi fake account bana diya! Kisi ko to bakhsh do bhai! https://t.co/dTjlSrxP7c — Ammar Sikandar (@GhalibKaCzn) August 17, 2018

1 or fake account 🤦 https://t.co/BRYV3Q1GFR — Zaheer Ahmad (@zaheerahmad2217) August 17, 2018

Another fake account made 😠 — Faisal Siddiqui (@sid_bh99) August 17, 2018

Yar bhai dont create fake accounts and bring bad name to PTI!! — Farhan Ismael M.D. (@FarhanIsmael1) August 17, 2018

@sherryontopp is Navjot Sidhus original account — عام پاکستانی (@MalixOwn) August 17, 2018

@NavjotSingh_1 is fake account of Mr Navjot Singh Sidhu, don’t follow him on it please, real is @sherryontopp ! — Mujahid Hussain 🇵🇰 (@ChMujahidHusain) August 17, 2018

They are all foolish ppl and fake Twitter handle owner making them big fools .. calling him Sir..Sir — skygazer (@amjad_mahmoodPK) August 17, 2018

This is his official account, the one tweeting is fake. pic.twitter.com/9wEKxP83ti — Mohammed Ajaz (@MohammedAjaz67) August 17, 2018

Its a fake twitter handle real one is @sherryontopp — Asim Rauf (@asimrauftweets) August 17, 2018

Its fake account. Orignal is@sherryontop — hamidmalhi (@hamid_malhi) August 17, 2018

