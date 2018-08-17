Follow Us:
Friday, August 17, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Fake Navjot Singh Sidhu handle gets warm welcome from Pakistani Twitterati

A tweet from the parody handle received warm welcomes from Pakistani Twitterati. It was a few hours before people realised they were welcoming the wrong person.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 17, 2018 1:55:27 pm
navjot singh sidhu, imra khan, sidhu imran khan oath ceremony, sidhu to visit pakistan, fake sidhu account pakistan, pakistan news, indian express, viral news The fake account of Sidhu shared a message on Twitter that he is “leaving home to visit Pakistan”. (Source: Express flie photo)
Related News

Many Pakistanis heartily welcomed Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu to their country on Twitter, only to realise that the tweet had come from an account that wasn’t the Punjab Minister’s. Reports said that Sidhu is expected to arrive in Pakistan on Friday for Imran Khan’s swearing-in on Saturday.

After Khan secured the most seats in the Pakistan general elections, he extended invitations to multiple Indian cricketers to attend his swearing-in ceremony. Sidhu had, in August, accepted the invitation, while others like Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev chose not to attend.

On Friday, a parody account (@NavjotSingh_1) tweeted, “Leaving home to visit Pakistan. I’m very excited to see Imran Khan and I am very lucky that Imran Khan called me. [sic]”. It’s not entirely surprising that people were fooled by the tweet since Sidhu had earlier termed it a “great honour” to be invited, and said the Pakistan prime minister-in-waiting was a “man of character. There has been no tweet from Sidhu’s actual handle (@sherryontopp) since January 2017.

The tweet got a lot of attention online and many from across the border thanked him for visiting, and promised him great hospitality.

With over 1100 likes and over 200 retweets in just four hours, the tweet created a lot of buzz. But as tweet spread, many realised it was a fake account and started warning others.

 

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Kerala paralysed by floods
Watch Now
Kerala paralysed by floods
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement