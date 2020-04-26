Lisbon woman hangs face masks on ‘giving tree’ amid coronavirus pandemic

Siggins decided to hang the facemask on the nearby tree after the demand for them increased from friends and family. The tree was later dubbed ‘Giving tree’ Siggins decided to hang the facemask on the nearby tree after the demand for them increased from friends and family. The tree was later dubbed ‘Giving tree’

While Christmas may be more than six months away, a woman in Iowa has made hundreds of face masks and has been hanging them on a “giving tree” for her neighbours and nearby health workers to use them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lisbon resident Deb Siggins started making the masks in late March when UnityPoint St. Luke’s, a local hospital, asked for donations due to shortages in face masks, reported Good morning America.

After donating around 100 masks to the hospital, Siggins’ friends and relatives began requesting her for masks of their own. She has so far made around 400 masks.

After the demand for the masks increased, the 55-year-old realised that she cannot hand out the masks directly to people without flouting social distancing rules. Subsequently, Siggins decided to hang them on a nearby tree so that people can take it as and when they please. The tree later was dubbed as “giving tree”.

Many who came across Siggins’ story lauded her for her kind gesture. Take a look at some of the reaction to her ‘giving tree’:

This is a great idea. — lynda brininger (@LyndaBrininger) April 22, 2020

God bless you more and more — jenny de guzman (@jeniyah_14) April 22, 2020

Brilliant idea….

God bless — Marissa Lagon (@MarissaLagon) April 22, 2020

So sweet — Portisaa (@portisaa) April 22, 2020

Thank you! — MackenzieJK (@MackenzieJK1) April 22, 2020

Kindness at its best — Tweet_Reviews00 (@reviews00) April 22, 2020

