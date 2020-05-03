Facebook’s new ‘care’ emoji reaction becomes fodder for memes

From memes to jokes, here is how netizens are reacting to Facebook’s “care” emoji. From memes to jokes, here is how netizens are reacting to Facebook’s “care” emoji.

With social media being the main source for people to remain in touch with relatives and friends amid the Covid-19-enforced lockdown, Facebook has added a “care” emoji for reacting to posts, giving people an additional way to “show their support”.

While the announcement was made in April by Alexandru Voica, communication manager at Facebook, it is only recently that the feature has been incorporated.

The new reaction, which is basically an emoji hugging a heart, was shared by Voica along with a tweet that read, “We’re launching new Care reactions as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time. We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis.”

However, the new emoji has received mixed reactions from netizens. While many found it cute, others came up with hilarious memes and jokes on the same. Here, take a look:

*me updating Facebook again and again to get care react* Meanwhile Facebook* pic.twitter.com/Ro4pKuhuNZ — Saimoon (@theputimas) April 29, 2020

Facebook pe care react sab dengy lekin ; pic.twitter.com/6APATg1jBY — TAسMiA 🦄 (@Kuchkrlo_tasmia) May 2, 2020

I feel so much more connected to my friends and family that I’m apart from now that @Facebook introduced this new care react option pic.twitter.com/4wAVBt9I7s — aoife (@effaa_) May 2, 2020

Mujhe Facebook walon ne care react de dia hai 😯 pic.twitter.com/0A1uoMIgZ0 — Tayyab Memon (@TayyabMemon) May 2, 2020

Agar tumhe lgta h ki facebook update krne se care react mil Jayega pic.twitter.com/OS6jpl0KKP — the_black_heart🖤 (@TamannaDubey8) May 2, 2020

my Facebook groups (the ones I’m in seriously and the ones I’m in ironically) are going to town on the new “care” react pic.twitter.com/xOS4K6kHRv — mattfred (@itsmattfred) May 3, 2020

How people on Facebook show off their “care” react to those that don’t have it pic.twitter.com/AioLuioiBT — a_failed_comedian (@someduudee) May 1, 2020

Can’t wait for facebook to launch “I don’t care” react. https://t.co/jRANrK8gvM — Ashنa Khaن☕ (@chai_holiic) May 2, 2020

Me after getting care reaction on Facebook 😊#carereact pic.twitter.com/1UpooD0HrR — Sanalixious (@JiaKhan_4) May 1, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd