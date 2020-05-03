Follow Us:
Facebook’s new ‘care’ emoji reaction becomes fodder for memes

While the announcement was made in April by Alexandru Voica, communication manager at Facebook, it is only recently that the feature has been incorporated.

facebook, facebook care react, care emoji, how to get facebook care emoji, memes, twitter memes, From memes to jokes, here is how netizens are reacting to Facebook’s “care” emoji.

With social media being the main source for people to remain in touch with relatives and friends amid the Covid-19-enforced lockdown, Facebook has added a “care” emoji for reacting to posts, giving people an additional way to “show their support”.

The new reaction, which is basically an emoji hugging a heart, was shared by Voica along with a tweet that read, “We’re launching new Care reactions as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time. We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis.”

However, the new emoji has received mixed reactions from netizens. While many found it cute, others came up with hilarious memes and jokes on the same. Here, take a look:

