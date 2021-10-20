scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
MUST READ

A new name for Facebook? Social media is in a tizzy

Netizens also used the opportunity to share hilarious memes and jokes and suggested prefixing Facebook with "The", to revert to its original name "TheFacebook".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 20, 2021 12:44:00 pm
mark zuckerberg, Facebook new name reactions, facebook, facebook news, facebook rename, facebook ceo, mark zuckerberg, indian express, indian express newsMany took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the company's plan to rebrand.

The Verge has reported that Facebook may soon change its name to highlight its focus on “building the metaverse”. The website said the name of the social media application and service may remain unchanged, but the parent company could be rebranded. And, of course, the news has triggered a plethora of reactions online.

The rebranding comes at a time when the social media company is facing criticism for its business practices. While a company spokesperson has responded to the news offering no “comment on rumour or speculation”, users online are voicing their opinions on the plan to rebrand.

ALSO READ |Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in EU to build ‘metaverse’

While many companies in the past have changed their names or rebranded to expand services, many felt Facebook’s move was a way to shift focus from the existing issues it is facing.

However, netizens also used the opportunity to share hilarious memes and jokes. Some suggested prefixing Facebook with “The”, to revert to its original name “TheFacebook” — the company had launched as “TheFacebook” on February 4, 2004, but “The” was later dropped.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 20: Latest News

Advertisement