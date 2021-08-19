From Indian monk’s photo to Joe Biden’s status, here are Facebook’s most popular posts in the US

Even as doubt and criticism loomed over Facebook’s top performing posts, the tech giant released a report recently, collecting data for the most popular posts on the platform. Releasing the Q2 2021 report, the company highlighted: “Transparency is an important part of everything we do at Facebook.”

“In this first quarterly report, our goal is to provide clarity around what people see in their Facebook News Feed, the different content types that appear in their Feed and the most-viewed domains, links, Pages and posts on the platform during the quarter,” they explained. The report focuses on the data between April 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021 based on public content seen in news feed in the United States.

“Reflecting the wide variety of content people see on Facebook, the most popular links on Facebook in Q2 2021 ranged from COVID-19 news stories from authoritative sources to websites for small businesses,” the company said.

According to the Facebook report, 87 per cent of the most-viewed posts during Q2 of this year didn’t include an outside link. Most of the posts which saw engagement by users were either status updates or simple cards.

Leading the list of top 20 ‘widely viewed posts’ in the US is Indian motivational speaker and monk, Gaur Gopal Das. Sharing a viral image of ‘First three words you see is your reality’, Das post saw over 6.4 million replies —a content viewed by over 80 million people.

After Das, a photo challenge shared by Ace Gutta, CEO of Pyrex Music Group, was viewed by 61.4 million users.

A television show’s interactive post become another top contender as it garnered attention from nearly 3 million people answered: “What is something you will never eat, no matter how hungry you get?” Posted by Daytime with Kimberly & Esteban earlier in May this year, the question appeared in over 58 million people’s feed.

And it seems food wars are close to people’s heart when it comes to the social media platform. Another popular debate was if sugar is added to spaghetti. Asked by Christina Watts, a popular mommy blogger on the app, the post saw many weighing in and shockingly there were more “yes” than nos.

With 52.8 million “content viewers”, US President Joe Biden’s status about completing 100 days in office ranked next. “100 days in—and America is getting back on track,” Biden had written in the post which got nearly 600K likes and over 1.5 million comments.

In the report focusing on non-Facebook links, while YouTube was seen as the top domain with a whopping count of 181.3M content viewers, Amazon (134.6M), UNICEF (134.4M), GoFundMe (124.8M) and Twitter (116.1M) followed next. This metric, however, is estimated, the company specified.

Earlier, The New York Times had reported that Facebook actually scrapped plans to make its reach data widely available through a public dashboard over fears that even that version of its top-performing posts wouldn’t reflect well on the company.