Saturday, September 29, 2018
How secure is Facebook? Netizens wonder after it automatically logs them out

The Facebook security breach has left users in a tizzy. While some are confused, others wonder, what now?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 29, 2018 2:59:03 pm
Did Facebook log you out too?

The Facebook security breach, which could have allowed hackers to log into about 50 million accounts, has left several users worried about the safety of their accounts. On Friday, several people were automatically logged out, on mobile and desktop, as the company took precautionary measures against the breach. Addressing the issue, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company was probing the case.

Zuckerberg wrote, “An attacker exploited a technical vulnerability to steal access tokens that would allow them to log into about 50 million people’s accounts on Facebook.” Moreover, he explained that they are probing whether the data has been compromised.

ALSO READ | Facebook security breach: What happened, how it happened and what you should do now

Mark Zuckerberg’s statement has done little to pacify users, who are already quite worried especially after the Cambridge Analytica-Facebook scandal. While many expressed confusion over the issue, others wondered, what now?

Here are some reactions to the Facebook security breach:

