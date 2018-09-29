How secure is Facebook? Netizens wonder after it automatically logs them out

Did Facebook log you out too? (Source: Getty Images) Did Facebook log you out too? (Source: Getty Images)

The Facebook security breach, which could have allowed hackers to log into about 50 million accounts, has left several users worried about the safety of their accounts. On Friday, several people were automatically logged out, on mobile and desktop, as the company took precautionary measures against the breach. Addressing the issue, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company was probing the case.

Zuckerberg wrote, “An attacker exploited a technical vulnerability to steal access tokens that would allow them to log into about 50 million people’s accounts on Facebook.” Moreover, he explained that they are probing whether the data has been compromised.

Mark Zuckerberg’s statement has done little to pacify users, who are already quite worried especially after the Cambridge Analytica-Facebook scandal. While many expressed confusion over the issue, others wondered, what now?

Here are some reactions to the Facebook security breach:

If you run the numbers, the 90 million users that have been logged out are ~4% of all Facebook’s MAUs (2.23 billion). Nearly all of my friends have been logged out though. Something doesn’t add up. — Lukas Klein (@lks_kln) September 29, 2018

Good time to change any passwords that are the same as your Facebook password I guess? Or check on accounts that you used Facebook to log in to? Not sure the scope of the breech. — Aram Zucker-Scharff (@Chronotope) September 28, 2018

Facebook logged me out of apps so… guess my data got stolen too. — Junaid Rana (@JunaidAhmedRana) September 29, 2018

If your facebook account logged out automatically, it means it is one of the 50 million accounts affected due to security flaw. Mine did. — Sunny Singhal (@sunnysinghal06) September 29, 2018

So I was one of the 50m people logged out of Facebook and given the security notice when I logged back in. I have 2fa enabled yet I didn’t need to enter my second factor from my phone. That doesn’t feel great. — Martin Woodward 🚀 (@martinwoodward) September 29, 2018

Like 14 hours since I was first logged out, I finally got a news feed warning from Facebook that my account was compromised. And the teaser text was so benign. Come on… — Paresh Dave (@peard33) September 29, 2018

they can. and even if you are logged out, they can still access your information in there. who knows, they can also snoop on your messages sent via FBM. — Stickyman (@sticky_golfer) September 29, 2018

Was wondering how come I was logged out of #facebook on it’s own! Turns out a data breach! So what is it? even the world’s top tech co. is not hack-proof OR they don’t care “that much” about data security? #FacebookHack #facebookdown #FacebookBreach #data #Security — Prateek Bhandula (@Prateek1) September 29, 2018

