Friday, April 09, 2021
Twitter wins as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp suffer another global outage

There were more than 154,100 outage reports on Facebook, 80,200 on Instagram and 1,300 on WhatsApp, according to Down Detector, a real-time outage monitoring site.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 9, 2021 11:23:39 am
Facebook down, Instagram down, WhatsApp down, Facebook Inc global outage, Facebook global outage, Instagram global outage, WhatsApp global outage, Twitter reactions, memes, Trending news. #InstagramDown #FacebookDown soon started trending on Twitter as people flocked to the microblogging site to share memes and jokes on the outage.

Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes after Facebook Inc services including Instagram and WhatsApp suffered another global outage on Thursday.

#InstagramDown, #FacebookDown soon started trending on Twitter as people flocked to the microblogging site to share memes and jokes on the outage. Take a look here:

This is the second time in a month that the Facebook services have suffered an outage where users across the globe reported connectivity issues for more than an hour.

Responding to the outage, Facebook Inc in a statement said, “A configuration change caused Facebook services to be unavailable to some people. We quickly investigated and resolved the issue.”

