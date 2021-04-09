Twitter wins as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp suffer another global outage

#InstagramDown #FacebookDown soon started trending on Twitter as people flocked to the microblogging site to share memes and jokes on the outage.

Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes after Facebook Inc services including Instagram and WhatsApp suffered another global outage on Thursday.

There were more than 154,100 outage reports on Facebook, 80,200 on Instagram and 1,300 on WhatsApp, according to Down Detector, a real-time outage monitoring site.

#InstagramDown, #FacebookDown soon started trending on Twitter as people flocked to the microblogging site to share memes and jokes on the outage. Take a look here:

Everyone on twitter after checking their Insta going down

#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/J9oOCk6gCn — Laila Khan Malezai🇵🇰 (@LMalezai) April 9, 2021

How Twitter be every time Facebook and Instagram goes down:#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/vQmqGWgZCk — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) April 8, 2021

#facebookdown #instagramdown

Me enjoying all the memes on Twitter right now! pic.twitter.com/EcyjTcuEqr — Laraib Shahid Raja (@laraibsraja) April 8, 2021

Me when Facebook becomes unavailable for any amount of time #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/ofVC7rNbl6 — Bom Toutwood (@TomBoutwood) April 8, 2021

Nice to see we all had the same thought…go straight to Twitter #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/bz5QFQNYrd — Hannah (@HannahRamesar) April 8, 2021

Everyone now , checking Twitter to see of Facebook is down #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/CMK7m40nGD — Charlotte Johnson (@chingo1970) April 8, 2021

Facebook and Instagram down again : the only ones who never disappointed me

#instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/6CainNChBc — علی ابنِ منیر (@Jahanerekhta) April 8, 2021

me running to Twitter to see if it is just my Facebook that’s down #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/Mb12ky4rNq — indx19 (@indxa19) April 8, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This is the second time in a month that the Facebook services have suffered an outage where users across the globe reported connectivity issues for more than an hour.

Responding to the outage, Facebook Inc in a statement said, “A configuration change caused Facebook services to be unavailable to some people. We quickly investigated and resolved the issue.”