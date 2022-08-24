scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Facebook down, Facebook hacked trend on Twitter as random celeb spam clogs news feed

Facebook users reported that celebrity spam was clogging their news feed. Memes obviously followed.

Representational image (Source: Reuters)

Facebook witnessed an outage on Wednesday as users reported spam sent to celebrity accounts clogging their news feed. Thousands of users across the US and UK reported that their news feed is full of celebrity posts sent to popular artists like Eminem, Billie Eilish and One Direction.

Users took to Twitter to report the glitch with many also shared screenshots of their news feed. According to Downdetector, outages reported on Wednesday spiked between 12 pm and 3 pm with 339 reports at 1:05 pm. The outage tracking website also said that 60% outages were reported on app, 26% on feed and 14% on website. Meanwhile, outage reports from the US and UK were in thousands.

As users faced outage and glitches, they were quick to storm Twitter with funny memes. Plethora of memes showing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and the company’s employees trying to solve the glitch. Screenshots showing random posts by fans on celebrities Facebook accounts also surfaced online.

See the posts:

A Meta spokeswoman was quoted as saying by Dailymail, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble with their Facebook Feed. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

In October last year, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp faced outages for six hours, creating panic among millions of users and Wall Street investors.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 05:15:53 pm
