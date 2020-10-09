Facebook blocks Canadian company’s onion ad, and the reason had netizens in splits

Later, the ad for the company's onions in time for spring sowing was restored and they apologised for the "business’s trouble."

Facebook blocked an ad for onion seeds that was released by a Canadian company citing a violation of its norms, and prompted plenty of risqué memes and jokes as responses.

The Seed Company by EW Gaze in Newfoundland recently wanted to advertise a special offer on onion seeds on Facebook and posted a picture of a basket full of yellow onions. However, the company was surprised when the social media platform refused to run the ad saying it was an overtly sexual image”

Priced $1.99, the product was described as “an extremely sweet, mild and large onion that is easy to grow from seed” that requires over 95 days to mature.

However, the ad was prohibited on the grounds that it contained “products with overtly sexualized positioning” and the company was told that “listings may not position products or services in a sexually aggressive manner.”

“I just thought it was funny,” company manager Jackson McLean told CBC News.

“Hopefully an actual human gets to look at the photo to decide that it’s not actually sexual at all. It’s just onions,” he said.

Meg Sinclair, head of communications for Facebook Canada, blamed the company’s filtering technology.

“We use automated technology to keep nudity off our apps, but sometimes it doesn’t know a Walla Walla onion from a, well, you know,” Sinclair was quoted as saying by The Canadian Press.

Later, the ad for the onions was restored and Facebook also apologised.

