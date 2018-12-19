Year Ender 2018: From Padmaavat to Donald Trump, the top trending stories of the year

As the year 2018 draws to a close, we look at some of the many trending stories that made headlines this year. From the controversy surrounding the release of Deepika Padukone’s movie Padmaavat to the viral video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma scolding a man for throwing garbage on the road, there were many moments that caught people’s attention and were trending on social media. If you have not been able to follow these stories fret not, take a trip down the memory lane with the following top 20 trending stories of the year.

Advertising

1. Padmaavat releases but Twitterati do not know what to expect in the theatres

After several death threats, attacks and numerous controversies, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, that was initially known as Padmavati, finally released on January 25. However, that hardly brought an end to the problems for the films.Without belittling the incident and the protests, people on social media, through their sarcastic tweets, portrayed the fear that many felt as they planned to watch the movie. Read more here.

2. Woman kills boyfriend, cooks body parts with rice and serves it to Pakistani workers

When a group of Pakistani workers in the United Arab Emirates were offered a feast of Machboos — a traditional dish made with rice and meat — they didn’t know it contained a unique ingredient — human meat. A 30-year-old Moroccan woman later confessed to butchering her boyfriend, mincing his remains and feeding them to construction workers. The woman was sent to a hospital for a check-up set to determine if she is suffering from a mental illness, and according to an Associated Press report, she will face trial after the investigation is completed. Read more here.

3. Vladimir Putin shows he’s the boss, gets an umbrella while others get drenched

World Cup 2018 came to an end with France defeating Croatia 4-2 in an epic final in Moscow. The thrilling match was no less than a dramatic event, from mind-boggling goals to ‘invaders’ trying to stall the finale. While most rejoiced it as a good omen, one particular thing on the podium raised many eyebrows online. Standing on the stage, Russian President Vladimir Putin was the only one who was offered an umbrella, while others, including Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović and French President Emmanuel Macron, got drenched. Read more here.

Advertising

4. Anushka Sharma cheering for Virat Kohli is now a meme

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) match might be over but pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from it continued to trend all over social media. Playing at their home ground, RCB defeated Kings XI Punjab by four wickets to mark their first win in the tournament. But much of the limelight was stolen by Sharma’s presence in the crowd. While people on social media appreciated her presence, her gestures did not escape their attention. At one point in the match, Sharma rather emphatically celebrated the fall of a Kings XI Punjab wicket and in no time memes and jokes on it were all over social media. Read more here.

5. The funniest tweets going viral on India’s 69th Republic Day

Commemorating India’s 69th Republic Day, Indians across the world came together again to celebrate a day of great national importance. However, true to the very nature of the Internet, especially Twitter, many people did not let go of the opportunity to crack jokes on Republic Day either. More often than not in good humour, with the hashtags #RepublicDay and #HappyRepublicDay trending, Twitter users had their share of fun too on the day of national significance. Read more here.

6. This army officer’s photo with her newborn at her husband’s funeral has left everyone teary-eyed

Losing your loved one is never easy and the agony is impossible to describe. But how our military officers and their family deal with their loss often leaves everyone bewildered. And something similar happened at the funeral of Wing Commander D Vats, who lost his life in Assam. In a tragic accident, two pilots of Indian Air Force were killed after a microlight helicopter in which they were travelling crashed in Majuli island on February 15. Attending the funeral was his wife and their newly-born baby.

In a picture that went viral across various social media platforms, shows Major Kumud Dogra, an officer herself, walking up in full army uniform to pay her last tributes to her departed husband. In her hand was her child, only five-day-old. Read more here.

7. Virat Kohli shares video of Anushka scolding man for littering streets, Twitterati start a debate

Virat Kohli posted a video of wife Anushka Sharma shaming a man who was throwing garbage on the streets. In his post, the 29-year-old cricketer wrote, “Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness.” Read more here.

8. This cop’s unique way to manage Durga Puja crowd in Kolkata is winning hearts online

Durga Puja is the biggest festival of Bengalis and is widely celebrated by the community across the globe. However, during the crazy festive time a video of one cop’s exuberant energy while doing his job got everyone’s attention online. Dressed in a white uniform of Kolkata Police, the young man was seen balancing himself in a tricky position, with one leg on a chair and other on a bamboo of a barricade. Read more here.

9. Chrissy Teigen’s breastfeeding photo gets Internet’s moral police out on duty

Chrissy Teigen, an American model, found herself in ‘trouble’ after she posted a picture of breastfeeding her newborn on Instagram. Posing along with her older child, Luna, while feeding her newborn, Teigen wrote on Twitter: “Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now.” In the photo, she is also seen holding Luna’s doll to her breast, imitating feeding her. Read more here.

10. Missing woman’s body found inside 23-ft-long python in Indonesia

An Indonesian woman who went missing while checking her vegetable garden has been found inside a 23-foot-long python’s stomach. The victim, 54-year-old Wa Tiba from Muna Island in central Indonesia, went missing after which the locals launched a search operation to trace her. Read more here.

11. Farah Khan-Shirish Kunder’s cute banter on Twitter is ‘Awww-dorable’

Director Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder are known for being a cool couple. While Khan is popular for her outspoken approach towards life, hubby Kunder is known for his witty comments that are also laced with sarcasm at times. This year, the duo indulged in a cute banter on Twitter, where Kunder tweeted some ‘necessary’ tips that would help every woman who chooses to have a facial session. Kunder wrote, “Beauty Tip: Apply face mask. You will look scary. Remove face mask after 5 minutes. Anything will be an improvement”. Read more here.

11. Dhadak song Zingaat: Hindi version of Marathi song disappoints fans; Tweeple say #ZingaatRuined

The second song of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak got everyone talking on social media. Sadly, not for the right reasons. ‘Zingaat’, the second track of the upcoming Hindi film is a remake of the superhit Marathi track also by the same name from the National Award winning film Sairat that has inspired the Shashank Khaitan’s film. Read more here.

12. ‘What’s wrong with his hair?’: Donald Trump jokes about his bald spot, and amuses Netizens

Donald Trump opened his 2018 CPAC speech with a confession that left the crowd in a laughter riot. His peculiar hairstyle has been the point of discussion for many years — while some called it a “wig” earlier, others went on to say that if it was a wig, he could have afforded a better one. Looking at a reflection of himself on the television, Trump said, “I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks. I work hard at it.” He then turned around, fixed his hair and made the people around him go nuts. Read more here.

13. The eight hidden in the 8 of diamonds card is blowing people’s minds

The Internet is a huge repository of knowledge and when you make a mind-boggling discovery, it can’t be predicted. Something similar happened when a Twitter user shared a photo of a mundane number 8 diamond card and asked when was the first time they spotted the eight hidden on the card. Confused? Well, that was the reaction by most on Twitterverse as they couldn’t believe that they hadn’t noticed it all along. Read more here.

14. Sui Dhaaga: These Anushka Sharma memes have left everyone ROFL-ing

Trailer for Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s upcoming Bollywood film Sui Dhaaga release got everyone talking online. While the audience was excited to see Sharma and Dhawan share the screen for the first time, the film’s ‘Make in India’ theme did not go unnoticed. And as people enjoyed the ‘de-glam’ avatar of Sharma, who is playing a budding entrepreneur, stills from the trailer has led to a meme-fest online. Read more here.

15. This Valentine’s Week, Twitterati are crushing on this adorable Malayalam song clip on social media

A short clip — a boy looking at the girl and the latter responding to his gaze — had struck a chord among the people on social media and was being shared widely during Valentine’s Week. The clip is a part of a song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ from a Malayalam film ‘Oru Adaar Love’. Composed by Shaan Rahman, the song was widely shared after its release. People could not get enough of the heartwarming high school romance as shown in the song, and the way the boy and the girl look at each other. Read more here.

16. Model breastfeeds in an iconic Grihalakshmi cover photo; garners mixed reactions on social media

In what is a historic first, a Malayalam fortnightly magazine Grihalakshmi challenged patriarchy among several social norms by featuring model, poet, writer and air hostess Gilu Joseph breastfeeding a baby on the cover of the magazine’s issue that hit the stands in March. Read more here.

17. This ‘Avengers: Infinity War’-‘Baahubali 2’ meme series is the ‘baap’ of all superhero movies

It has been quite a while since Avengers: Infinity War hit the screens, but the craze for the superhero movie is far from dying any time soon. Well, it’s obvious considering that it was one of the biggest crossovers in the history of superhero flicks — with 22 superheroes to fight one supervillain Thanos — right from Iron Man to Black Panther and Doctor Strange to Groot! However, it seems like the number wasn’t enough for Chinese movie buffs. Possibly that’s why some fans from China decided to add Baahubali to the Avengers squad. Read more here.

18. Here is why Pakistanis are trolling this Bollywood film

Whether a movie is fictional or not, it is probably better to stick to some obvious facts, especially when it is related to India’s western neighbour Pakistan. However, sometimes producers, directors and editors tend to overlook certain facts that might get noticed. Something similar happened when a recent movie starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mithun Chakraborty got some facts wrong. A Pakistani computer scientist and academic Umar Saif tweeted out the mistake along with the snippet of the movie. “Arfa technology park making waves beyond borders. P.S. Bollywood needs better script writers,” read the tweet. Read more here.

19. Netizens applaud Ghana teacher who drew MS Word on blackboard for students to learn

A teacher in Ghana took to Facebook to share pictures of how he is teaching MS Word to his students by drawing the interface on the blackboard. He wrote he was teaching his students like this because “have to do wat will make them understand”. Read more here.

Advertising

20. Guess how Abhishek Bachchan got ‘served’ by wife Aishwarya Rai after his ‘outrage’ on Twitter?

Abhishek Bachchan, who is known for his savage jibes at trolls and tongue-in-cheek humour on Twitter, found himself become the recipient of the ‘Murphy’s law’ (in his own words) on the micro-blogging site. This started after Bachchan found a Twitter handle known to share fascinating facts, post this: “Broccoli is man-made. It was made over 2000 years ago, by farmers selectively breeding different types of cabbage.” Read more here.