scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 04, 2022
Must Read

Expensive mistake: Man crashes Ferrari right after buying it

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit wrote in a tweet that no one was hurt during the car crash.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 4, 2022 2:18:35 pm
Man crashes Ferrari the same day he bought it, supercar crashed on the fay it was bought, Ferrari crashed the same day it was bought, Indian ExpressThe driver crashed the luxury car after driving it less than 2 miles.

Usually, when people buy a luxury car they use it with much caution so that their precious vehicle remains as good as new, but not all drivers manage to be careful.

On April 1, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit in the United Kingdom posted on social media that a man crashed his brand new Ferrari on the same day he brought it.

ALSO READ |Truck driver prevents crash as car abruptly merges lane, watch the scary moment

“Derby. 1st April. Driver bought a Ferrari this morning and crashed it after driving it less than 2 miles. No injuries. #DriveToArrive,” the law enforcement agency tweeted. They further told the media that no one was hurt in the crash, though the car was badly damaged.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

To make sure that people do not treat the post as an April Fools joke, the policing unit added, “Not an April Fool. Incident 368 of 01/04/22 refers. Thanks”.

In the pictures, the blazing red Ferrari’s bonnet can be seen being bumped up and its headlights were fully broken.

Many people pointed out how high-performing sports cars often lead to crashes because people are not trained to drive them.

Echoing this sentiment a person commented, “Said for a long time that garages that sell supercars should include a couple of hours tuition with a driver that knows what they are doing. Another couple of hundred on the price could save them a fortune.”

Another Twitter user remarked, “I always say..If you can’t control a vehicle DON’T BUY ONE.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 04: Latest News

Advertisement