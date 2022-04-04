Expensive mistake: Man crashes Ferrari right after buying it

April 4, 2022 2:18:35 pm
Usually, when people buy a luxury car they use it with much caution so that their precious vehicle remains as good as new, but not all drivers manage to be careful.
On April 1, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit in the United Kingdom posted on social media that a man crashed his brand new Ferrari on the same day he brought it.
“Derby. 1st April. Driver bought a Ferrari this morning and crashed it after driving it less than 2 miles. No injuries. #DriveToArrive,” the law enforcement agency tweeted. They further told the media that no one was hurt in the crash, though the car was badly damaged.
To make sure that people do not treat the post as an April Fools joke, the policing unit added, “Not an April Fool. Incident 368 of 01/04/22 refers. Thanks”.
In the pictures, the blazing red Ferrari’s bonnet can be seen being bumped up and its headlights were fully broken.
Many people pointed out how high-performing sports cars often lead to crashes because people are not trained to drive them.
Echoing this sentiment a person commented, “Said for a long time that garages that sell supercars should include a couple of hours tuition with a driver that knows what they are doing. Another couple of hundred on the price could save them a fortune.”
Another Twitter user remarked, “I always say..If you can’t control a vehicle DON’T BUY ONE.”
