ExpectationvsReality trends on TikTok, users share hilarious videos

Things in life do not always go as planned and TikTok users have found an interesting yet humorous way to portray exactly that.

Using the hashtag #ExpectationVsReality, people are sharing hilarious short clips featuring stories of what one expects and what actually happens. From proposals, romantic moments, dance moves to spending time with pets, people are using the trending hashtag to share several moments where expectation don’t meet reality.

While recently, an initiative was taken by the app towards sharing responsible online conduct with users sharing content with hashtag #WaitASecToReflect, the current trend also, in a way, highlights how situations may not turn out to be how one may always expect them to. Here, take a look: