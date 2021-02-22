Domino’s employees’, who worked through Texas storm, earn praise online

While many people apprised the women for their handwork, others pointed out that they need a better pay scale.

A picture taken from inside a Dominos pizza chain’s kitchen in San Antonio, showing exhausted employees slumped against an empty toppings counter, has gone viral on social media.

As a winter storm slammed the lone star state earlier this week, Texans stuck indoors flooded the local pizza chain with orders.

The picture was originally taken by another employee July DeLuna ad was shared on Facebook on February 18.



“This is what it looks like when we’ve worked our hardest. This is us. Dominos. Working hard. Serving you during this crisis”, DeLuna wrote, while sharing the picture.

DeLuna also said that though the establishment was open only for a few hours, they ended up serving far more food than usual.

“We were open for 4 hours. FOUR HOURS. And what a weekend worth of food to serve gone within that time. Countless orders. Countless people yelling at us”, the post further read.

Journalist and user Emily Baucum also shared the picture on Twitter.

Viewer Judy DeLuna submitted this photo to @News4SA @KABBFOX29 of a @dominos in San Antonio. She says they had a weekend’s worth of food and it was gone in 4 hours. “These are the essential workers that need recognition,” Judy writes. Thank you for feeding your neighbors 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DWZOegwEea — Emily Baucum (@EmilyBaucum) February 18, 2021

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

These are heroic, essential, selfless workers.

Except for when it is time to PAY THEM. Then they are “minimum wage”

The system is broken. — C.E. Me, Est. 1961 (@CeIndeed) February 18, 2021

They don’t need recognition they need better pay. — Dr Eleanor Janega (@GoingMedieval) February 18, 2021

They did a weekends worth of work in 4 hours but I bet they’re not getting a weekends worth of pay. This is disgusting — Djiant (@Djiant__) February 18, 2021

Pay them a living wage. They’re literally holding the economy up with their bodies. — 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐠𝐚𝐲 𝐢𝐦𝐩 🏳️🌈 (@disco_socialist) February 18, 2021

This is how we lift each other up! Using our status to lift others up and out 😭 Seeing the value in hard work. — AZ Chicana (@Aznena79) February 18, 2021

I used to work at dominos. Peak hours I would slap out over 200 pizzas an hour. I’d go home with flour in my belly button. I work in health care now and the first thing I do when looking at applications is see if they have food service experience. They can hustle. — moxwell (@moxwell) February 18, 2021

You don’t just run out of stock in 4 hours these people worked their butts off and deserve alot of praise — choas rose black lives matter (@Ryan_chaos_rose) February 19, 2021

A picture in which icicles were seen hanging off a ceiling fan had also gone viral, capturing the extremity of the weather in Dallas.

Normal life came to halt in Texas amid the rare blast of snow. As temperatures plunged below freezing levels, people across the state experienced water shortage and power outage.