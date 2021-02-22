scorecardresearch
Monday, February 22, 2021
Domino’s employees’, who worked through Texas storm, earn praise online

The now-viral picture features two Dominos workers, exhausted, at their outlet in San Antonio, Texas where winter storms strongly impacted regular life.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 22, 2021 3:46:01 pm
Texas, Texas storm, Exhausted Domino’s employees, Domino’s employees during Texas storm, tired Domino’s employees' picture, Domino’s employees Texas storm viral picture, trending news, Indian Express newsWhile many people apprised the women for their handwork, others pointed out that they need a better pay scale.

A picture taken from inside a Dominos pizza chain’s kitchen in San Antonio, showing exhausted employees slumped against an empty toppings counter, has gone viral on social media.

As a winter storm slammed the lone star state earlier this week, Texans stuck indoors flooded the local pizza chain with orders.

The picture was originally taken by another employee July DeLuna ad was shared on Facebook on February 18.

“This is what it looks like when we’ve worked our hardest. This is us. Dominos. Working hard. Serving you during this crisis”, DeLuna wrote, while sharing the picture.

DeLuna also said that though the establishment was open only for a few hours, they ended up serving far more food than usual.

“We were open for 4 hours. FOUR HOURS. And what a weekend worth of food to serve gone within that time. Countless orders. Countless people yelling at us”, the post further read.

Journalist and user Emily Baucum also shared the picture on Twitter.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

A picture in which icicles were seen hanging off a ceiling fan had also gone viral, capturing the extremity of the weather in Dallas.

Normal life came to halt in Texas amid the rare blast of snow. As temperatures plunged below freezing levels, people across the state experienced water shortage and power outage.

