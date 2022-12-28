scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Excitement in the ‘mid-air’ as boiling water freezes in USA’s Montana. Watch video!

The stunt was captured at the Missoula International Airport in the US state of Montana.

Can you imagine it being so cold that when you toss boiling water in the air, it freezes mid-air instead of falling to the ground? In a surreal scene that will make your jaw drop, a man demonstrated what happens when you toss boiling water mid-air in a temperature that is -17 degrees Fahrenheit (-27 degree Celsius).

A clip of the incident was shared on Instagram by the page ‘Now This News’ Wednesday. The stunt was captured at the Missoula International Airport in the US state of Montana. Staff at the airport tossed the boiling water in the air and instead of falling to the ground in liquid form the water froze mid-air and turned into snow. The wind chill in the area hit -40 degree Fahrenheit in recent days.

“Boiling water freezes MID-AIR. This is what boiling water looks like when it’s tossed into air that’s -17°F. Staff from the National Weather Service recorded the stunt at Missoula Int’l Airport in Montana, where the wind chill hit -40°F in recent days,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the clip below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

The clip has amassed more than 5.87 lakh views so far.

“Looks like something I saw in a movie,” a user commented. “My cousins sent me videos past week of them doing this, they live in kentucky though so I mean I guess it’s kinda cool for them the rest of the north is like well this is just a normal winter day,” another shared. A third said, “If it’s cold enough for boiling water to freeze then it’s too cold to make TikTok videos.”

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 13:18 IST
