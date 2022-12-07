‘Look at her’: Excited mother records daughter’s attempt at removing snow from car roof

Mothers are almost always the biggest cheerleaders in their kids’ lives. Even simple and quirky acts can get them excited and a New York mother was recently heard cheering her daughter on as she removed snow from atop her car.

While the task seems daunting, the young woman named Samantha aced it with ease in Orchard Park, New York. The mother who was capturing the video was left amazed and wanted to send the clip to the media.

The clip shared by ABC News on Instagram shows a thick layer of snow on top of an SUV. The daughter takes the car forward quickly, leading to cracks developing in the chunk of snow. She swiftly reverses the car immediately, resulting in the block of snow breaking into two, with one half on the road and the other on the car’s windshield.

The enthusiastic mother is heard commenting on her daughter’s actions. She says, “Samantha thought she could drive in the snow which has fallen on..Oh, she is getting it. Look at her.” The mother who found it hard to believe gets thrilled and adds, “Oh my God. I got it. I got on tape. I am sending it to channel Seven. That was amazing.”

While some users took the woman’s excitement in their stride, others raised concerns over the snow blocking the road. A user commented, “I got it ON TAPE. Protect this woman.” Another user wrote, “Ok it’s a large pile of snow blocking someone garage and it’s still snow covering her windshield.”