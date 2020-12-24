scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 24, 2020
Man uses excavator to ‘fly’ aircraft, video leaves netizens enthralled

"Not your everyday flight or sight! Someone was having too much fun on the job," the aviation geek who recorded the moment wrote on YouTube while sharing the video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 24, 2020 8:52:23 pm
excavator airplane, cat excavator airplane video, excavator flies a airplane video, Vice Aviator excavator airplane video, cat crane takes airplane for ride, learjet last flight crane video, viral videos, indian expressThe video was shot at Opa Locka Executive Airport in Miami. (Source: vice.aviator's profile picture vice.aviator/ Instagram)

There is no dearth of mind-blowing content online, and one such video of an excavator taking an airplane for a ride has left netizens amused. A person working in the aviation industry recently came across an unusual scene where a driver of an excavator was seen using the crane not only to lift the small aircraft but also give it a twirl in the air.

Reportedly ,the small aircraft was about to be destroyed and the driver decided to take it for a joyride for one last time. Shared on Facebook by Boneyard Safari, an Aviation Preservation Organisation, it garnered nearly five million views.

Watch the video here:

“Not your everyday flight or sight! Someone was having too much fun on the job,” the aviation geek who recorded the moment wrote on YouTube while sharing the video. The video was shot at Opa-Locka Executive Airport in Miami, Florida.

The aviation expert said he came across the incident when he went to look for a Boeing 707 in the airport premises that was recently scrapped.

“After no luck, I made a u-turn and saw that a Learjet was about to meet its fate. Little did I know, it was going for one last flight… and not the flight I thought!” he wrote on Instagram. Saying it was “unreal” how quickly the video went viral, he wrote: “Talk about right place at the right time.”

The video is widely being shared across social media and people can’t stop gushing about it, sharing hilarious captions and adding music to make the experience even better.

