Man uses excavator to ‘fly’ aircraft, video leaves netizens enthralled

The video was shot at Opa Locka Executive Airport in Miami. (Source: vice.aviator's profile picture vice.aviator/ Instagram)

There is no dearth of mind-blowing content online, and one such video of an excavator taking an airplane for a ride has left netizens amused. A person working in the aviation industry recently came across an unusual scene where a driver of an excavator was seen using the crane not only to lift the small aircraft but also give it a twirl in the air.

Reportedly ,the small aircraft was about to be destroyed and the driver decided to take it for a joyride for one last time. Shared on Facebook by Boneyard Safari, an Aviation Preservation Organisation, it garnered nearly five million views.

Watch the video here:

“Not your everyday flight or sight! Someone was having too much fun on the job,” the aviation geek who recorded the moment wrote on YouTube while sharing the video. The video was shot at Opa-Locka Executive Airport in Miami, Florida.

The aviation expert said he came across the incident when he went to look for a Boeing 707 in the airport premises that was recently scrapped.

“After no luck, I made a u-turn and saw that a Learjet was about to meet its fate. Little did I know, it was going for one last flight… and not the flight I thought!” he wrote on Instagram. Saying it was “unreal” how quickly the video went viral, he wrote: “Talk about right place at the right time.”

The video is widely being shared across social media and people can’t stop gushing about it, sharing hilarious captions and adding music to make the experience even better.

I’ll write in my wishlist, own a field, buy an excavator, buy an airplane and do this https://t.co/xQZUWkvU9E — Tedy (@menggacau) December 24, 2020

This is some child’s “make a wish” to use industrial equipment to literally play fly a real jet!!😆😂 https://t.co/DTsDTMi8HT — Andrew Kite (@KiteAndrew) December 24, 2020

CAT, for kids of all ages 🤣 https://t.co/gEbAQpwLVg — SHAYSHAY BE (@BeShayshay) December 23, 2020

We never really grow up. We simply just get to play with bigger and better toys 😂 https://t.co/xkP0yTu0IL — Arik Serta (@Cerdafied75) December 23, 2020

Internet. Show me unique happiness: https://t.co/PW3wCKJx4B — Hop Nation USA (@HopNationUSA) December 24, 2020

Everything is better with the music from Titanic. pic.twitter.com/VZrRycXx4K — Juan Wilson (@xjuanwilson) December 24, 2020

It was bring your kids to work day. Dad went to the bathroom and told them “Don’t touch anything while I’m gone”. — I believe in a vision (@BobC7000) December 23, 2020

This is how budget airlines test their planes, if it doesn’t fall a part after 5 minutes, its safe. — Silver Wolf (@SilverW73781132) December 23, 2020

Narrated by none other than Himself David Attenborough. — BLM (Antifa secret agent) (@Woodgirl1977) December 24, 2020

Sign me up for this ride!! I’d pay top dollar for this Amusement Park!! — Kevin Ray (@kray1) December 23, 2020

If this isn’t a movie about crane who helps his plane friend get over his fear of flying I’m going to be disappointed — Raul Pudd (@DanielMadison78) December 23, 2020

The lengths some dads go to get their kids to eat mushed peas… — Mike Antoniou (@MikeASports) December 23, 2020

I like to think this operator is giving this plane one last flight before it’s crushed and sold for scrap. A good bye of sorts — Kyle D (@sweet_kyyyle) December 23, 2020

This is a real job? Someone actually gets paid to play airplanes in a CAT? Wow. That’s cool adulting. — LadyBug (be kind, wear your mask) (@LadyBug09195373) December 23, 2020

You’ve heard of elf on a shelf. Here comes Plane on a Crane.😂😂😂 — Mills🔞 (@runsofthemills) December 24, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd